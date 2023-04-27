Many people work hard to provide for their families and do something that they love and enjoy — Daniel Quesenberry is one of those people.

Quesenberry, known to many as Coach Q, has been working at Floyd County High School for 16 years, having many roles including teaching history and a three-year stint as the athletic director. He has also worked as head coach of the varsity baseball team for eight years and as assistant coach for the football team.

The many roles he has served in at FCHS did not hinder him from being devoted to his wife Brittany and their four children: Landon, Mason, Lily and Charlotte.

He has helped many students succeed both academically and athletically.

Quesenberry, an FCHS graduate, returned to the school after graduating from Radford University. He taught in social studies, which he was inspired to do by his love for history. He has taught World History, World Geography and Sociology and more.

Another reason Quesenberry went into teaching was the desire he had to coach. Quesenberry served as the head coach for the baseball team for eight years and gave it up when he decided to become the athletic director in 2018.

“I saw this as an opportunity to work my way up into administration,” Quesenberry said.

He also enjoyed “making the sporting events happen.”

“… I feel like the behind the scenes stuff that is essential, you know, to make those events … I enjoyed that stuff, I enjoyed the games and I enjoyed getting stuff ready for the games,” Quesenberry said.

Despite the time commitment to his job, whether as a teacher, coach or athletic director, Quesenberry was able to make time for his family.

“Working with Brittany everyday helps me spend time with her throughout the day … the kids come with me on teacher workdays… I bring my boys (Landon and Mason) to practice sometimes,” he said.

Even though he didn’t coach high school sports while he was the athletic director, he didn’t remove it from his life completely as he began coaching with the rec department, which consists of a much younger age group.

This was an opportunity for him to spend more time with his kids and continue to do what he loves.

“I try to have more patience with them… I try to reward those kids — including my own — for effort instead of outcome,” Quesenberry said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, starting in the spring of 2020, created many new challenges for Quesenberry and his role as athletic director. It started with the cancellation of all spring sports.

“It was a really big challenge first off to cancel those games and that season, and then to turn around and try to make the next season happen with all the restrictions and that was tough and a big challenge,” he said.

Rescheduling games was a constant for sports during 2020-2021.

“… It wasn’t just us. You know sometimes, it would be and we would play somebody on a Monday, and then we get a phone call on a Wednesday that one of those players tested positive, so we would have to quarantine,” Quesenberry said.

The season also was different as the Virginia High School League had “worked closely” with the health department in setting the guidelines for the year.

“There were very strict guidelines that the VHSL released that we had to follow in order to be able to play… it was really hard to tell kids you can’t play or this game is canceled,” Quesenberry said.

Throughout this time, Quesenberry remained grateful.

“We have great coaches and we have a great community that was very understanding … our people did what they were supposed to do and so we can play,” he said.

After that 2020-2021 season, Quesenberry decided to resign from his athletic director position to go back to teaching history.

“I really did miss the classroom,” Quesenberry said. “I missed being with students so when I had the opportunity to get back into a classroom I took it… I talked to Mr. Hollandsworth, and, you know, I asked if it would be possible for me to return back (to teaching), and they were very supportive ... I wanted to be able to coach here at school and be with my kids.”

Quesenberry has provided many things to the students at FCHS in the classroom, on the field and on the court. It takes effort and passion to do what Quesenberry, along with many other staff members at FCHS, provides for the futures of those who attend FCHS.