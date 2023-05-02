Floyd County officials held a ribbon cutting this week for the new playground at Floyd County Parks and Recreation.

The project has been a community effort, with leaders including FCPR Director Jacob Agee, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, Floyd Scout Troop 19, Partnership for Floyd and others.

A ribbon cutting for the new playground was previously scheduled for April 22, the same day as the Floyd Kite Festival and Earth Day Celebration, which was postponed due to weather. A new date for the Kite Festival has not been announced.

Agee cut the ribbon on Tuesday, April 25, with the Floyd County Board of Supervisors present, as well as Bella Bailey of Troop 19 (who organized the deconstruction of the old playground as a part of her Eagle Scout project) and Jane Cundiff of Partnership for Floyd (which has contributed to the revitalization of FCPR in a number of ways).

Some children were playing on the new equipment and joined in the photo op.