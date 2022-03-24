PSA will receive budget funding from Council

One vote at Thursday’s Floyd Town Council meeting ensured the Floyd Public Service Authority will have at least $20,000 in fiscal year 2022-2023 to make steps in addressing the town’s aged water system.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner, former PSA chair, said the PSA does what it can to source money through grants to address the issues and line breaks.

“We can only do so much,” he said, without a substantial budget. He added, “We do have an obligation to make sure we support them.”

Mayor Will Griffin suggested the amount of $20,000 to “chip in… for the tremendous need,” and noted Council’s contribution of $30,000 for valve replacement.

“In the last year, both Council and supervisors have done a lot at the PSA to get where we need to be,” Turner said. “It’s going to be a long road, but we’re working on it.”

Former town manager and member of several Floyd-based organizations Mike Maslaney stepped into Turner’s role as PSA Chair, and Council requested he attend its first April meeting with a progress update from the PSA.

“One of the reasons we’ve had all these breaks is because they [maintenance on lines] were neglected in the past,” Councilman Mike Patton said. “I hope we as a council will focus our attention on the PSA and their needs.”

Patton made the motion to allocate $20,000 to the Floyd PSA in fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins in July, and it passed unanimously, with the exception of Councilman David Whitaker, who was absent.

“... I just think that when people of the town are paying substantially more for their water than they were five years ago — why?” Patton said, adding he looks forward to Maslaney’s presentation.

In the March 17 meeting, Patton also advocated for the annual library donation to become a line item, explaining he would like to see further development of the Storybook Trail.

Council annually accepts donation requests from local groups and nonprofits, and allotted $17,500 for donations in FY21-22.

Mayor Griffin said March 17, “the process that’s in place right now is working,” and “the library has never been denied funding” by the town.

“We’ve been after this Storybook Trail for years now,” Patton said.

Patton and Griffin asked Town Manager Andrew Morris to look into why progress was halted or altered for the Storybook Trail.

Before Council entered closed session, Morris told members that one skunk had been trapped every day March 14-17, and informed them the contract is nearing its expiration. Morris suggested extending the contract for at least another month, and Council agreed.

Town Council entered closed session before adjournment March 17 for updates on the lawsuit against Council by Councilman David Whitaker. A hearing is scheduled in Floyd County Court on March 29, before Council’s next meeting.