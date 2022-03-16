Patterson reflects on 60+ years of caring for Smyth patients

Most Americans associate the name James Patterson with the world’s bestselling mystery and thriller author. In Marion, the name calls to mind an equally prolific figure who has dedicated more than six decades to the health and well-being of his community.

Affectionately known as “the Good Doctor,” Dr. James E. Patterson celebrated his 90th birthday March 8 with the staff of the Mel Leaman Free Clinic, where he serves as medical director and still sees patients one day a week.

“He is just a pleasure to work with,” said Lisa Mitchell, a licensed practical nurse who has worked alongside Patterson for much of the clinic’s existence. “He’s one in a million, just a wonderful person to be around and a very caring and professional medical provider. He’s a true joy to work with and he truly has the clinic’s best interest at heart.”

Patterson helped launch the clinic in 2001 after he was approached by a group of nurse practitioners who wanted to help provide quality healthcare to the working uninsured and needed a medical doctor to back them.

Still in private practice at the time, Patterson was familiar with the problem and, believing that everyone deserves good healthcare, often provided care to uninsured people who couldn’t afford it.

“In those days, they couldn’t practice without a medical doctor behind them and I said, ‘Sure, I already do a lot of that anyway,’” Patterson explained.

In his late 60s when the clinic launched, Patterson hadn’t yet retired from the private practice he began in 1959. It was during his many decades in private practice that he noticed the need to fill the healthcare gap for those who worked but didn’t have insurance.

After his graduation from the University of Virginia’s medical college in 1957, the Wytheville native began his career with an internship in Wise County. In his 20s during the 1950s, the decade that saw the Korean War and the beginning of the Vietnam War before the U.S. became militarily involved, Patterson expected to be called to military service at some point and put off going into private practice.

“I thought I was going to get called into service, but about nine months at Wise, they never called me so I went into practice here in Marion,” Patterson said.

Doctoring was quite different in those days. At the time, physicians didn’t really have specialties. They were general practitioners and did everything from house calls to emergencies to caring for pregnant women, delivering their babies and then caring for those babies.

Patterson stopped counting after he delivered his 3,000th child.

The field has evolved drastically over the six decades Patterson has been practicing. Now, physicians have specialties and either provide care at their office or in a hospital or clinic setting. Far more medicines are also available.

“We didn’t have much medicine then. We had phenobarbital, Demerol and I remember when Penicillin came along in ’43. The difference then, of course, is the few medicines we had. Now we have many medicines.”

Smyth County also had far fewer doctors in those days. When practicing alone became too demanding, Patterson reached out to his college friend, Dr. George Walker, to join him.

“I got overwhelmed after about nine months into practicing alone, so I called Walker.”

Now, with more than 60 years of caring for Smyth County residents, a lot of folks have known Patterson as their doctor at some point.

“I still see some of them,” he said. “I see a lot of them actually. When you go into Walmart or something like that, you always get a hug or a kiss or a handshake.”

“Or a ‘you delivered my grandma,’ or ‘you delivered my mom,’” added Patterson’s daughter, Becky Sparger.

Sparger recalled her father’s office always being packed.

“I remember your office being full of patients—30 patients sitting in the office, now you go [to an office] and there’s one or two,” she recalled to Patterson.

“It’d be so stuffed you couldn’t get in there,” Patterson agreed, recalling that he sometimes couldn’t get out of the office for lunch.

“And you never turned anyone away,” Sparger said. “No ‘sorry, you don’t have an appointment,’ and whether they had insurance or not, you saw them.”

“We would take people as they came,” Patterson explained. “We didn’t turn anyone away—I thank my nurses for that. They saved me, because you shouldn’t turn away sick people.”

On top of his career as a private physician, Patterson also oversaw the Smyth County Community Hospital’s emergency department and served as the county’s medical examiner. He fell into the latter role after tagging along on a call with Dr. D.C. Boatwright the year Patterson began practicing in Marion and served as such for 53 years.

“It’s interesting how I got involved in that,” Patterson said. “Dr. Boatwright— he was the medical examiner then—he had a murder case and asked me would I go with him and I did. And we head down, down on a street behind cars and somebody took pot shots from a house at anybody that moved. There was a house full of tear gas and they got the guy out of there. But, that was my introduction, and since Dr. Boatwright was retiring, I just became the medical examiner.”

Having watched all the good he did for his patients as she grew up, Sparger followed her father into healthcare.

“Dad said, ‘Be a nurse. You’ll always have a job,’ and by golly, I always had a job and it was always interesting,” Sparger said.

Sparger, who retired after 45 years in healthcare, held several nursing positions, including as a public health nurse. By the time she went into the field, physician house calls had dwindled and the health department picked up the practice.

“Dad would say, ‘Oh, you’re going out to see the patients that I used to see,’” she recalled.

All the good the Good Doctor has done for the community stems, in part, from treatments Patterson received from a Roanoke physician as a child. Patterson called that physician, Dr. Alexander McCausland, a “super specialist” in allergies.

“Back when I was a child, I had severe asthma. In those days, we didn’t have much to do except an oxygen tank—it’s just like being in a tent, I guess, and they stick you in there and you stay in there until you get better. I saw the family physician very frequently…. All those doctor visits got me interested in medicine.”

Though Patterson would like to retire soon, he doesn’t want to leave the clinic on unstable ground. Because his is a voluntary role, finding a medical doctor with time to fill it is difficult. Patterson and Sparger, who also previously volunteered at the clinic, pointed out that most doctors are too busy with their practices to dedicate such time, and many retired doctors move away once they hang up their white coats.

“I would like to completely retire, but I can’t until the clinic is steady,” Patterson said.

Earlier on, Patterson thought he, too, might leave the area after retirement. He had ideas of heading out west to a Native American reservation to provide healthcare to that underserved population, as his anesthesiologist cousin had.

“But when it got time to retire, there was still enough need here that I felt like I just better stay here,” he said.

The work is just too important.

“Without the gap, people die, literally,” Sparger said.

Patterson’s contributions to the clinic and compassion to his patients and to clinic staff will carry on long after he receives his well-deserved retirement.

“Dr. Patterson really cares for our patients, and he worries about us too. When one of us is sick, he calls to check on us the next day,” said Susan Ferraro, the clinic’s executive director. “He’s just an all-around caring fellow and he’s got a mind like a steel trap. He can remember anything. “

“I cannot imagine the clinic without him here,” she said. “That’s going to be a tough day.”

