Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Raspberry, who has been with the organization since July.

She and her kittens were taken in after they were found in the town of Floyd. They have been in a foster home getting used to lots of love and attention.

Raspberry is loving and sweet, and warms up quickly. She loves being pet and prefers a quieter environment, without dogs or small children.

Raspberry is healthy and up to date on her vaccines. She is spayed and has tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in meeting or adopting Raspberry (or any pets at FCHS) should complete an adoption application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 to get in touch with a volunteer.