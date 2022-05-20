Starkey Softball Field approved

The Floyd County School Board approved a petition to name the high school softball field after legendary coach Wes Starkey this month.

A petition of more than 250 names was presented to the Board by Laura Cantrell in April, and it was unanimously approved May 9 on a motion by Indian Valley’s Gene Bishop.

Starkey had a vision for Floyd’s field before clearing the area even began, Cantrell said last month. She said, as a member of the FCHS Class of 1997, she played on one of Starkey’s first teams.

Starkey retired from FCHS in 2011 with a total of 32 years of coaching experience. He was head coach for the Lady Buffs softball team for 17 years, leading the team to several district and regional wins.

Starkey was inducted into the FCHS Hall of Fame in 2018.