Wytheville hires new parks and recreation director

Josh Sharitz’s career has taken him to jobs in nearby counties, but at the end of the day, he always returned home to Wytheville. Now, he doesn’t have to travel far. On Monday, he began a new job working as the Town of Wytheville’s parks and recreation director.

“My goal in my career has been to wind up in Wythe County or Wytheville,” he said. “I love it here; my girls go to school here. I’ve never had the opportunity in 15 years of professional work experience to be able to attend daytime school programs and have lunch with my wife. I’m now having that opportunity, and it’s great.

Sharitz and his wife, Alisa, have three daughters. He is son of David and Barbara Sharitz and grandson of well-known county leader Bucky Sharitz, who died in 2020, is well versed in Wytheville sports; he grew up playing every sport the recreation department offered.

“I played every sport you could get a hold of,” he said.

At George Wythe High School, he ran cross country and track and was a member of the marching band.

“But my biggest love was baseball,” the former GWHS catcher said, adding that the also worked as a lifeguard at McWane Pool during summers. He cited former recreation department employees Ray Bradshaw, Kenny Sayers, Dickie Boyles and Rick Showalter as mentors growing up.

“Growing up and watching those guys, I thought it would be neat to work in a field that provides people fun,” he said

Sharitz replaces Showalter, who served as the town’s parks and recreation director for 22 years.

Sharitz graduated from GWHS in 2006. He continued to work as the aquatics supervisor at the Town pool while earning a degree in business from Bluefield University. He is one class away from earning a master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Tech.

Also during his college years, he worked for the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department, overseeing aquatics, youth programs, special events and summer camps.

He next worked with a private developer designing clubhouses, pools, trails and other amenities for large-scale communities. The job kept him on the road a lot, and he missed time with his family, so he accepted a position with the Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department as the assistant recreation director. That job gave him experience managing an entire department, instead of divisions within a department, he said.

He served as the parks and recreation director in Grayson County before accepting the Wytheville job. In Grayson, he learned the about master and strategic planning in areas like maintenance and capital improvement.

Sharitz said the Wytheville parks and recreation staff members are dedicated, exceptional and passionate about what they do. Plus, there is a lot of great programming within the department.

“I’m excited to be here and have the opportunity to work with this staff,” he said.

As far as future plans for the department, Sharitz said that over the past 15 years, the Town has focused on using the Wellness Center as much as possible. He would like to see more planning and development of activities throughout the town, like more parks, bike lanes and walking paths.

He likes the idea of pedestrian connectivity, where people can bike or walk from one end of town to the other.

“I’m quite passionate about trying to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said, adding that one possible way to do that is to establish paths for cyclists and walkers.

However, such plans take time.

“We can’t jump right in, we have to take time to develop a thorough plan that will require input from the staff, community and Town council,” he said, adding that he plans to create a road map for the department’s growth.

During the most recent Town Council meeting, Town Manager Brian Freeman said Sharitz was chosen from among a strong field of candidates.

“I am confident that he will bring strong leadership, energy and a can-do attitude to the department,” Freeman said. “I look forward to working more closely with him as he and his team shape the future of the parks and recreation in Wytheville.”

