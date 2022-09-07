 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured popular

WPD searches for shoplifter near Homestead property

  • 0
Wytheville crime graphic

Wytheville police officers scoured the area around Tazewell and Valley Streets Wednesday afternoon about 1:30 p.m. in search of a shoplifter who ran out of Walmart with a duffle bag full of items.

Wytheville Police Lt. Bryan Bard said when the man saw a police officer he dropped the bag and ran to the area around the Homestead property on Tazewell Street. Officers conducted a search, but did not find the suspect.

Detectives are working to identify the man, described as a white male wearing a blue ball cap, white t-shirt and black pants.

Spiller Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Bard was unsure if the man was picked up by someone in a vehicle or simply eluded capture.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student P-EBT funds approved

Student P-EBT funds approved

Students attending Floyd County Public Schools may be eligible for almost $400 in summer 2022 P-EBT benefits from the Department of Social Services.

Board chair: Show common courtesy

Board chair: Show common courtesy

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman said at last week’s meeting he expects the public in attendance to show common courtesy …