WPD searches for shoplifter near Homestead property

Wytheville police officers scoured the area around Tazewell and Valley Streets Wednesday afternoon about 1:30 p.m. in search of a shoplifter who ran out of Walmart with a duffle bag full of items.

Wytheville Police Lt. Bryan Bard said when the man saw a police officer he dropped the bag and ran to the area around the Homestead property on Tazewell Street. Officers conducted a search, but did not find the suspect.

Detectives are working to identify the man, described as a white male wearing a blue ball cap, white t-shirt and black pants.

Spiller Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Bard was unsure if the man was picked up by someone in a vehicle or simply eluded capture.