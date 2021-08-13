Chilhowie man, Wytheville man graduate VSP academy

Russell said he wants to help bring criminals like drug dealers and sexual predators to justice.

“It seems almost like a calling for me to do that,” he said.

Russell also addressed the negative image the profession has received in recent years.

“I wish cops didn’t have such a bad stereotype right now. I know there’s a few bad apples, but there’s a lot of good people,” he said. “The reason why they join is to help people and to make a difference.”

He said it may take a long time and a lot of positive community relations to reverse course, but he hopes to see that soon.

“It just takes one bad cop and they just ruin everything for everybody else, but hopefully we can change that soon,” he said.

Russell will be assigned to Charles City and hopes to be able to transfer closer to home at some point in the near future.

As for Martin, he said he’ll play it by ear. Prince George just might suit him, he said.