Chilhowie man, Wytheville man graduate VSP academy

A Wytheville man and a Chilhowie man were among 40 new Virginia State Troopers to graduate the State Police Training Academy last week.
Timothy Martin, of Wytheville, and Sean Russell, of Chilhowie, celebrated their completion of more than 1,300 hours of classroom training and field instruction and will take a short break before they report to their assigned locations for field training next week.
The 22-year-old Martin said he had been considering either going into the military or law enforcement. After speaking to a state police recruiter, and learning of an opening in Prince George County where his girlfriend lives, he decided to take the leap.
He said he liked the idea of “just being able to serve and protect and give back to my community and my state.”
He was also pleased to learn of the opportunities that can be gained while working for the state police.
The 26-year-old Russell currently serves as a corporal in the United State Marine Corps Reserves. He said he didn’t join the state police to write tickets. He hopes to serve on the VSP tactical team where he can help take down criminals most harmful to Virginia communities.
That ambition stems from a loss Russell endured.
“I lost a buddy in Asheville,” he explained. “Nobody knew he was on drugs, but one night he decided to do cocaine and he died from a fentanyl overdose.”
Russell said he wants to help bring criminals like drug dealers and sexual predators to justice.
“It seems almost like a calling for me to do that,” he said.
Russell also addressed the negative image the profession has received in recent years.
“I wish cops didn’t have such a bad stereotype right now. I know there’s a few bad apples, but there’s a lot of good people,” he said. “The reason why they join is to help people and to make a difference.”
He said it may take a long time and a lot of positive community relations to reverse course, but he hopes to see that soon.
“It just takes one bad cop and they just ruin everything for everybody else, but hopefully we can change that soon,” he said.
Russell will be assigned to Charles City and hopes to be able to transfer closer to home at some point in the near future.
As for Martin, he said he’ll play it by ear. Prince George just might suit him, he said.
In addition to Russell and Martin, three other Southwest Virginia residents also graduated the academy. Trooper Ethan Barlow, of Abingdon, will begin his VSP career in Dinwiddie County, while troopers Michael Lynch, of Tazewell County, and Anthony Lovell, of Wise County, will head to Botetourt County.
As part of their training, the new troopers studied more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
Until signing on with the state police, Martin had been studying criminal justice at Bluefield College, taking a break to complete the academy. He plans to return in the future to finish his bachelor’s degree. Russell said he also has plans to pursue higher education in the field.
During their final phase of training, the new troopers will spend the next six weeks training alongside a field training officer in their assigned areas.