Jack Crosswell: Remembering a Cripple Creek legend

Lawman, newspaper man, everyman Jack Crosswell, 93, died Tuesday. Straight-shooting and plain talking, Crosswell enjoyed careers as an ATF agent, police chief and journalist before retiring in 1988. His love for words and journalism never left him, however, and he eventually began writing his “Beck ‘n Me” column for the Wytheville Enterprise.

Over the years, Crosswell became a trusted source for reporters, calling with tips on lawbreakers and mayhem within the county, especially in the greater Speedwell area where he lived with his wife, Daphne. If Crosswell said it happened, it more than likely did.

Born Jan. 2, 1929, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Crosswell worked for the Beaufort Journal while in high school. After graduating, he joined the Navy and eventually earned a degree in English and “good times” from Wake Forest University.

Crosswell was on the staff of the Raleigh News & Observer, where his moxie impressed federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officials, who offered him a job and a pay raise. He began his ATF career as an undercover agent chasing down moonshiners.

“After an arrest, we’d take dynamite and blow up the still,” Crosswell said in a 2017 Wytheville Enterprise profile. “We could bust it with axes, but that was a lot of hard work; I’d rather use dynamite.”

During his time with the ATF, he busted criminals and worked with the Secret Service, serving as a bodyguard for presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. He also served on the Lady Bird Special, a four-day, 1,628-mile campaign train trip taken by the first lady, Lady Bird Johnson, in 1964.

Crosswell retired from the ATF in 1982. He worked as a police chief in the idyllic down of Belhaven, North Carolina, before retiring in 1988. After he retired, he and his wife, Daphne, moved to Cripple Creek, where her dad, Lloyd Carpenter, owned the Cripple Creek Mall.

Crosswell was active in the VFW and the Masnoic Lodge, where he received his 32nd degree in the Shriners. He also penned a novel, “Murder of a Brother,” about a deputy who works to solve the murder of a longtime friend and fellow Mason.

Linda Porter met Crosswell right after he moved to Wythe County.

“Jack called me every morning, and he never said how are you or what are you doing. He always said, ‘What’s the news?’ He was one of the most intelligent men I ever met. He was very sharp,” she said. “He was quite the character. He could tell some funny stories; some of them I wouldn’t want to repeat. He was something else, he really was. He was a very good friend, and I’ll miss him. All of us will. He was just very dear to us.”

Price Crigger, Crosswell’s friend of more than two decades, agreed.

“He was a good man,” Crigger said. “What he told you is the truth. If he told you something, it was the gospel. He was a fantastic man, really.”

In the 1990s, Crosswell was elected to the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, sparking anger when he invited a company to consider building a private prison in the county. He believed the prison would be an economic boon to the county, especially after the company agreed to donate land to the county for an industrial park.

Voters voted him out of office in 1995.

“I don’t pass the buck,” Crosswell told the Roanoke Times after the election. “If I do something, I’m man enough to stand up and take the responsibility for it.”

Funeral services for Crosswell will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Fleming Church Cemetery.