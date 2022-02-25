Kindergarten and Pre-K registration dates announced

Floyd County Public Schools has scheduled Kindergarten registration at each elementary school for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Parents will receive general information, meet members of the school staff, visit classrooms and more.

Activities for the children during the registration program will be conducted by the Kindergarten teachers.

Parents/Guardians are requested to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records. A current physical examination form must be completed before the child comes to school. Forms are available at most doctors’ offices and at the Floyd County Health Department. Copies of the form will also be available at school on March 10.

Virginia School Law states children must enter either a public or private school if they turn five on or before Sept. 30.

If your child will be three or four on or before Sept. 30, they may be eligible for enrollment in one of FCPS’ Pre-Kindergarten programs through Head Start or the public school system. There are currently three preschool classes in FCPS, located at Check Elementary, Floyd Elementary and Willis Elementary. Class size is limited so apply early.

Preschool representatives will also be available at each elementary school on March 10 to answer any questions about the program, discuss eligibility requirements and assist with applications.

FCPS encourages parents and guardians to register your child for any of the above programs for which they are eligible. This is an exciting time in your child’s life and Floyd County Schools are grateful to be a part of it.

For more information call Jessica Cromer, assistant superintendent of Instruction and Innovation at (540) 745-9400 or the principal of the school for your attendance area:

Check – Leona Brown (540) 745-9410

Floyd – Jason Wheeler (540) 745-9440

Indian Valley – Jennifer Martin (540) 745-9420

Willis – Shane Reed (540) 745-9430

Learn more about FCPS online at www.floyd.k12.va.us.