Turner re-appointed to Vice-Mayor

Floyd Town Council voted last month to move its twice-monthly meeting times to 5:30 p.m. for both meetings.

Councilman Chris Bond made the motion Jan. 5 during Council’s 2023 reorganization meeting. He said changing the first meeting of the month to 6:30 p.m. didn’t increase community participation as it was hoped to.

Councilman David Whitaker, who suggested the later meeting time last year, agreed, as did Mayor Will Griffin.

Bruce Turner was unanimously re-elected to serve as the Vice-Mayor for another year on a motion by Whitaker. Turner accepted the nomination via phone.

Council approved the Town of Floyd Holiday Schedule for 2023, following the same one as the state.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said staff is working with Citizens to upgrade an outdated tourism kiosk, and VDOT should provide information regarding Pine Street storm water damage by the end of the month.

Mayor Griffin said Council members were invited to the Jan. 24 Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting, so that both bodies can hear the same information from PSA Chairman Mike Maslaney during his scheduled report.

Most council members said they would attend.

Before adjournment, the Council entered a closed session for updates regarding the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman Whitaker.