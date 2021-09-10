Wythe search, rescue groups join forces

Whitlow and other task force members said the Christian Ministry search team is top-notch and great to work and train with. The ministry team is recognized by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and respond to searches anywhere in the state.

Chuck Parnell, captain of the Lead Mines Rescue Squad and search team member, said the task force creates a more highly trained response to incidents.

Some of the training this year has included looking for clues like socks or anything a missing person might drop or leave behind, and how to identify tracks left behind. There has also been 16 hours of classroom work that included information on subjects like how to tie knots and clue awareness, along with mock search and rescue operations.

Parnell said the task force helps searchers because they know more help will be available during searches, including a command trailer with mapping and radio communication and a boat equipped with sonar from the Christian Ministry searchers.

“They are extremely well-funded and they are a great asset to the group, and they are a great group of individuals. They are extremely knowledgeable and very highly trained. The county is blessed to have that crew,” Parnell said. “When something happens, they are Johnny-on-the-spot.