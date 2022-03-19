Floyd Music School plans seventh year of Band Camp at FloydFest

The Mike Mitchell Band opened up the main stage at FloydFest last year on Sunday morning for Blue Grass Day, adding to front man Mike Mitchell’s regular festival itinerary that includes heading up FloydFest Band Camp.

Every day of the festival at 11 a.m., the Band Camp kids of FloydFest bring their guitars, ukuleles, banjos, fiddles, flutes, drums, kazoos, voices and clapping hands to the Children’s Universe to learn a set-list and practice for a performance at the end of the festival.

There is a dress rehearsal on the CU’s Forever Young Stage on Saturday and a final featured performance on the Workshop Porch on Sunday. This year the kids are going to start practice online with Mitchell in April.

“FloydFest has always been a vehicle for Floyd Music School students and other local students to perform,” Mitchell said, citing his long-time FMS students Eli and Aila Wildman of The Wildmans as examples. “Eli and Aila started busking there when they were 10 and 9. They started performing on the Workshop stage 10 years ago. Now they are nationally recognized performing artists with charting songs and are very successful.”

Mitchell started teaching the Wildman siblings when they were four and five years old.

“Seven years ago, they were getting old enough and they transitioned out from under my instruction and began going to other teachers,” he said. Both Wildmans — Eli on guitar, mandolin and vocals, and Aila on lead vocals and fiddle — are award winning musicians who went on to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass.

Originally, they performed alongside their mother, Deb Wildman on upright bass. Today, the band includes another award winning young musician, Victor Furtado on banjo.

Mitchell, a singer/songwriter/fiddler and co-founder of The Floyd Music School, also performed on the festival’s Workshop Porch stage with his band — Jake and Joel Mosley, Tray Wellington and Alex Donahue — for FloydFest Odyssey.

The original Mike Mitchell Band was slated for the very first FloydFest in 2002, but plans changed when Mitchell went on the road with a nationally known band. Two of the original band members, Tom Ohmsen and FloydFest CEO John McBroom, stayed together, brought in other musicians and formed the band Blue Mule, which has been on the FloydFest artist roster ever since.

Mitchell has performed at FloydFest for the past four years. “It’s a great festival to have on your resume. It’s internationally recognized,” he said, adding, “I have students of the Floyd Music School who live in Germany who met me at FloydFest.”

Mitchell believes that the credibility gained by playing festivals like FloydFest and Merlefest has likely led to bookings at other festivals across the country.

“One thing that probably came from last year’s main stage performance is that I’m part of this year’s Blue Ridge Music Center Summer Concert Series as a headliner,” he said. The Center is a prestigious music venue, museum and visitor center located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax.

Mitchell won’t be playing FloydFest this year (July 27 – 31) because of a non-compete clause with Center that inhibits him from playing in the area for 30 days before and after the show, but The Floyd Music School will be doing Band Camp at the Children’s Universe for the seventh year.

The Floyd Music School was formed in 2007 by Mitchell and his wife Jennifer Brooke, who is also the FMS administrator and Mitchell’s band manager. Mitchell teaches violin, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, ukulele, voice, bass, and Brooke teaches piano and flute.

FMS students play in the Roanoke Youth Symphony and consistently place in the top three at numerous competitions and fiddle contests.

The School has been located in various locations in town, but several years ago was moved to Mitchell’s and Brooke’s home at 3416 Christiansburg Pike.

“Our business has picked up. We have five teachers and our studios have been full,” said Mitchell. There are plans to eventually expand the teaching studios to include a state of the art recording facility.

Home place is important to Mitchell.

“I could have left here, but I chose not to. This is my home. It’s where I raised my kids,” Mitchell said about a rough time he went through before the reopening of the FMS at the Christiansburg Pike location.

He recalled that during his time of struggle, he was welcomed by the late renowned fiddle maker Arthur Connor into Connor’s workshop. He apprenticed with Connor for 18 months, learning to make fiddles “the Arthur Connor way,” and one day he hopes to revive that tradition.

This past fall Mitchell was signed with Turnberry Records for a two-record deal. His debut single with Turnberry, I Hear Banjos was recently released and an upcoming album, titled Fathers and Sons, will follow. Mitchell’s 2018 album Small Town debuted as No. 2 on the Billboard bluegrass chart.

“We’ll also be on The Song of the Mountain TV show in June, which is aired on 190 public television stations across n America,” Mitchell noted.

As great as all the recent attention has been for Mitchell, he says there is something even more special. Thankful for the local interest in his music, the FMS and his work with FloydFest, Mitchell said, “It means the world to be recognized by our neighbors.”