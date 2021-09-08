Smyth artist to students: Ugly or lopsided is just fine

When it comes to being an artist, Rouse said she’s Appalachian first and a teacher second.

She puts that native resourcefulness to full use in creating her collages. “I love the idea of repurposing,” she said. That’s so true that Rouse declared that a significant “part of my art is the hunt for the stuff.” She frequents yard and estate sales and has been known to go through trash bins in her search. With a grin, she said, “That’s where some of my best stuff has come from.”

Her collages are often developed around themes. Rouse loves using pieces from old drawing books and vintage advertisements, especially from the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. She admires “how dramatic they made everything."

A friend brought Rouse a collection of tabloids from the 1960s and ‘70s, and she found a treasure trove of ideas as she long has in older issues of National Geographic magazine.

She loves the ads and believes that may trace back to her childhood years as her dad’s helper. He was a sign painter.