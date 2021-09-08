Smyth artist to students: Ugly or lopsided is just fine

In Lori Rouse’s classes anyone, youngster or adult alike, who utters the words “I can’t” must follow them with a powerful third word: “yet.”
“I can’t yet.”
The artist and arts educator believes that for her students experiencing the process is far more important than the final product. “It doesn’t have to be good as long you had a good time. It’s not about the finished product,” she said.
Rouse believes it’s just fine if a students’ art is lopsided or ugly. That’s an especially important lesson for her older students. “Adults are always so skeptical. They think you have to be good immediately," she said.
Rouse, who is a collage artist and worked for eight years at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon directing youth education, is now bringing her skills to the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts in Marion.
Born and raised in Chilhowie, Rouse said she traveled the world and then ended up building her home five minutes from where she grew up. “There’s no place I’d rather be,” said the mother of two and wife.
With her roots firmly in Southwest Virginia, Rouse loves the Appalachian artistic traditions, especially the resourcefulness that doesn’t waste anything. She also appreciates that in Appalachia making art has long been considered to be accessible and approachable rather than closed off to an elite few.
When it comes to being an artist, Rouse said she’s Appalachian first and a teacher second.
She puts that native resourcefulness to full use in creating her collages. “I love the idea of repurposing,” she said. That’s so true that Rouse declared that a significant “part of my art is the hunt for the stuff.” She frequents yard and estate sales and has been known to go through trash bins in her search. With a grin, she said, “That’s where some of my best stuff has come from.”
Her collages are often developed around themes. Rouse loves using pieces from old drawing books and vintage advertisements, especially from the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. She admires “how dramatic they made everything."
A friend brought Rouse a collection of tabloids from the 1960s and ‘70s, and she found a treasure trove of ideas as she long has in older issues of National Geographic magazine.
She loves the ads and believes that may trace back to her childhood years as her dad’s helper. He was a sign painter.
While Rouse said he would never have considered himself an artist, she did. And, she got used to the smell of paint enamel and being covered in the residue of the work. She also learned by watching her father overcome the challenge of being severely dyslexic. He’s even used mirrors to make sure he was creating what the customer wanted.
Her dad died in 2014, but she still comes across literal signs of his presence. Driving along Cedar Springs Road, she was remembering him taking her to a stocked fish pond there when she suddenly saw a sign he’d painted. “I slammed on my brakes in the middle of the road,” she said as memories flooded back.
She wonders if her appreciation of vintage ads stems from his work painting signs with customer slogans.
In high school, Rouse possessed artistic aspirations, but then, she said, “life happened.” She lost touch with her artistic side until she won the youth education position at William King. “I found my love of teaching then,” she said.
While certain subjects such as math and other basics help people learn necessary life skills, Rouse wants to help her students learn quality of life lessons that “will enrich your life even if it’s just for an afternoon.”
Rouse described leading paint parties for caregivers who are under extraordinary pressure. She would walk them through creating a simple painting from the beginning. “Some were terrible,” she said, “but they could laugh at themselves and have fun.” Offered at an annual conference, she said that many of the caregivers became return students.
For youngsters, she believes it’s so important to encourage creativity and “give a child an outlet besides a Chromebook.” She also contends that it benefits kids to have “a space where they aren’t being graded, where there is no right or wrong.”
Rouse considers herself quite fortunate that she can teach art and that she’s developing a niche at the Henderson. “I recognize the potential in this place. It’s such a goldmine,” she said, noting the array of programming and resources from a print shop to luthiery to looms.
She’ll start out teaching basic paper making in the print shop. It’s a skill she learned in a trial by fire at William King. On the day the course was to be offered, the instructor suddenly was unavailable. Rouse had to learn quickly.
She can’t wait to get her hands on the Henderson’s looms. While at William King she spent many of her days talking about textile crafts but had no personal experience with them. When Rouse had an opportunity to attend the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, she signed up for a textile weaving class. She thought weaving might be tedious but found the practice to be meditative. “It was so peaceful when I realized that this is the only thing I have to do or think about now,” she said.
Catherine Schrenker, the Henderson’s executive director, hopes that Rouse’s role can grow at the school. She’d like to put her youth education experience to use in kick-starting the Henderson’s youth programs.
Of Rouse, Schrenker noted that she helped grow William King’s Art Van Go outreach program “and has worked non-stop with the school systems in the region to make art possible for students that had limited access to teachers, projects and supplies.”
Schrenker is also considering “implementing an Art Integration Program for Virginia teachers, which would help them integrate art/craft into their curriculum.”
“She [Lori] is an untapped resource and I am excited to have her be part of this wonderful space,” said Schrenker, who recalled meeting Rouse shortly after she’d been hired to lead the Henderson. “She was so generous with information and support. I always hoped we would be working together at some point, and I know this is just the beginning. She has a lot of great ideas and talents we can utilize here within the Smyth County community.”
Rouse is excited by the possibilities.
During the pandemic, she described experiencing an existential crisis and wondering about where to go with her life. She acknowledged considering everything from “beekeeping to law school.” Then, she looked through her journals and realized, “I missed my kids, my students.”
Rouse’s first paper making class is already full, but there’s been so much interest that a second session may be offered.
To learn more about the Henderson and its classes, visit http://thehenderson.org/.