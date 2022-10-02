 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ribbon cutting for Buffalo Mountain Motorsports

Buffalo Mountain Motorsports

Floyd County EDA Operations Manager Tabitha Hodge, Floyd Tourism Director Kathleen Legg, Buffalo Mountain Motorsports owner Robert Favre, Town Manager Andrew Morris and Floyd Chamber Executive Director Melissa Branks at the September 2022 ribbon cutting.

 Abby_Whitt

Just more than a year after owner Robert Favre decided to open Buffalo Mountain Motorsports in Willis, the business was celebrated with an official ceremony.

Local officials from the Floyd Economic Development Authority, Floyd Tourism, The Floyd Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Floyd attended the ribbon cutting on Sept. 7.

BMM is a used car dealership that sells and services ATVs/dirt bikes/go-karts, and offers parts and accessories in its showroom, which also features popular brands such as Oakley and YETI.

Favre, who is also a life-long Floyd County resident, said in January BMM keeps a good inventory of powersports vehicles and side-by-sides, which proved to be popular around the holidays.

He said BMM does general service work on all brands of powersports and automotive detailing, as well.

To learn more about BMM’s offerings, visit 5587 Floyd Highway S. in Willis, and online at www.facebook.com/buffalomountainmotorsports.

