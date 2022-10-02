Ribbon cutting for Buffalo Mountain Motorsports

Just more than a year after owner Robert Favre decided to open Buffalo Mountain Motorsports in Willis, the business was celebrated with an official ceremony.

Local officials from the Floyd Economic Development Authority, Floyd Tourism, The Floyd Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Floyd attended the ribbon cutting on Sept. 7.

BMM is a used car dealership that sells and services ATVs/dirt bikes/go-karts, and offers parts and accessories in its showroom, which also features popular brands such as Oakley and YETI.

Favre, who is also a life-long Floyd County resident, said in January BMM keeps a good inventory of powersports vehicles and side-by-sides, which proved to be popular around the holidays.

He said BMM does general service work on all brands of powersports and automotive detailing, as well.

To learn more about BMM’s offerings, visit 5587 Floyd Highway S. in Willis, and online at www.facebook.com/buffalomountainmotorsports.