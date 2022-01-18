Clemons earns department awards

Deputy Michael Clemons received the Floyd County Sheriff's Office 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award and Officer of the Year award last week.

The annual MADD Award is presented to the deputy with the highest number of DUI arrests, FCSO stated in a Jan. 10 release, and Clemons was first in the department for total number of arrests and criminal papers served, earning Officer of the Year.

Clemons, who’s been with the department for two years, said he is “passionate about what the MADD Award stands for” because of the threat impaired driving poses on roadways, and called receiving the award an honor.

Clemons said winning Officer of the Year took him by “complete surprise.”

“I’ve wanted to work in law enforcement since I was a little kid,” he said. “I was given the opportunity to fulfill my dream of doing that here, and this career is truly rewarding when you work hard.”

He added, “It’s like my grandpa always told me, ‘You’ll never really work if you’re having fun’ — and I sure have a lot of fun doing this.”