Jerry Lane solutions fall in Supervisors’ jurisdiction

Since the summer, Jerry Lane residents in the Locust Grove area of the county have asked county officials and VDOT representatives to make improvements to the roadway.

VDOT’s David Clarke answered questions about whose responsibility the needed improvements are at the Dec. 13 Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Clarke said VDOT tries to keep all roads “OK” across the board and balance construction and maintenance needs.

There’s a priority difference between primary- and secondary-roads, and maintenance versus construction, Clarke said.

Maintenance needs are prioritized by VDOT, while construction falls under the board’s jurisdiction. Construction funding is discussed annually during the board’s Six Year Plan Public Hearing, Clarke said.

Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe said one issue is the width of Jerry Lane, considering the number of tractor-trailers that use it to get to Seven Springs Farm Supply.

Gerald Vest, who presented an initial petition for Jerry Lane improvements in August, also mentioned tractor-trailers. He said the trucks are causing the sides of the road to crumble.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said the condition of the road creates safety issues that need to be addressed, and “Seven Springs isn’t going to stop growing.”

Kuchenbuch said VDOT officials should consider the possibility of pursuing emergency funds to repair the roadway.

“It’s important for the safety of our citizens,” Kuchenbuch said.

Boothe and Cox agreed it seems like Jerry Lane “fell through the cracks” throughout the years. Clarke said the issues on Jerry Lane discussed Dec. 13 “sound like a legitimate reason to use construction funds.”

He suggested holding the Six Year Road Plan Public Hearing earlier for this year, possibly in February.

Vest said “It’s up to the Board to let (VDOT) use that money to fix the road, and if it doesn’t I guess I’ll just be here forever.”

In other matters, Floyd School Superintendent John Wheeler explained a request for more than $64,000, which, he said, will allow two-camera systems to be installed in the final 24 buses that need them.

The request was unanimously approved by the board. Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said he was glad to see the addition.

Mike Maslaney updated the Board on the Public Service Authority and its ongoing work to stabilize sewer pipes within town limits.

Maslaney said the recent work on west Oxford Street, which closed the roadway for about two weeks, started as an exploratory hole across from Gardner Funeral Home.

What workers found was a “crumbling” sewer pipe, “about 20 years past its lifespan,” Maslaney said.

“It was really one of the worst situations we’ve had in a long time,” Maslaney said. During its fiber-laying project, he said, Facebook drilled directly through the center of the pipe.

The repair cost the PSA between $110,000 and $120,000.

Maslaney said the pipes down the rest of Oxford Street are also “very brittle,” and it would cost about $60,000 to apply sewer lining.

He said the PSA would like to complete that project before VDOT paves Oxford Street, which is planned for spring 2023.