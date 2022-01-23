Pleas bring suspended sentences

Floyd County tried to hold its scheduled set of hearings Tuesday, but the hazardous weather led to several continuances. One “show cause” order was issued to explain this week’s absence and one other.

A defendant who did show, James Quentin Creed of Floyd, accepted a plea agreement from Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom after a felony charge of drug possession was reduced to a misdemeanor.

His guilty plea then brought a six-month suspended sentence, along with a fine and court costs.

Brandi Eva Mae Reed of Blacksburg, arrested in October of 2021 after being indicted for possession of schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) on an incident that occurred on May 5 of that year, failed to appear for trial on Jan. 4 and faced a charge for the failure along with the drug charge at trial scheduled Jan. 18. They now face a show cause order for failing to appear again.

Several other cases were continued because of weather or other situations.

In other cases, handled by the court Jan. 11 or Jan. 18:

Joseph Ervin Scaggs, Jr. of Indian Valley entered a guilty plea for felony driving while intoxicated, 3rd offense, was jailed for a year, faces four more years on probation and fined $1,000.

Joann Clare Spurrier of Radford, convicted on Dec. 20, 2020, for possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs (methamphetamine), was sentenced to three years in prison with seven years suspended and fined $500.00.

Kevin Blain Delap of Christiansburg pled guilty to possession of a firearm while under a protective order and was sentenced to time served and placed under probation for four years, 10 months and 16 days.

The judge revoked probation of Randy R. Addie of Christiansburg for two previous convictions of breaking and entering and using a firearm to conduct the crime, sentencing him to time served and suspending another 14 years, 11 months and 15 days.

The probation of Matthew Austin Bailey of Christiansburg on a conviction for grand larceny was revoked and he was sent to prison for a year with five years, four months suspended again.

Susan Ashley Dickerson of Draper, entered pleas for welfare fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses on a case that goes back to October 16, 2016, but resulted in indictments three years later in 2019 and was placed on deferred disposition until Jan. 12, 2026.

In a felony child endangerment case that began in October 2018, Elizabeth Ann Isom of Floyd was convicted on misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and given 12 months suspended sentence.

In the same case, Nicholas Lee Isom of Floyd’s trial was continued to a hearing on Jan. 25.

Brooke Rene Fortune of Dublin entered a deferred disposition program on a drug possession case from Nov. 29, 2018, but the deferral was terminated on Sept. 1, 2020 and the case was continued several times before she was convicted last week for the felony charge and the judge ordered a pre-sentencing report for her sentencing hearing on March 8.

Axel Phillip Sweeney of Christiansburg entered a plea for breaking and entering in Floyd County on April 11 of last year and was placed in the deferred disposition program until Jan. 15, 2024. A property damage charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.