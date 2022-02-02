Woolly Mammoth predicts more winter

Smyth County won’t be experiencing an early spring, according to Woolly Mammoth at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville.

Woolly made the disappointing prognostication during the annual ceremony, featuring the Museum of the Middle Appalachians mascot, on Saturday. With plenty of snow still on the ground from the last storm and frigid temperatures, a bit more winter weather seemed the likely scenario.

A small crowd gathered for the announcement and was then invited to tour the museum and see the upstairs area that used to house several businesses, including a small restaurant and a bowling alley. They were also entertained with folk music from Jeff Campbell and Dave Rhymer.

Folks at the museum would like to renovate and use the upstairs area, part of which is currently being used for storage. The vast space includes wooden and carpeted floor space and large windows at the front of the building. A unique handmade board showing the processes that once took place at the Olin Mathieson Corp. is located upstairs along with a large plaque from Mathieson Chemicals. This company practically built the town and provided jobs for the residents along with housing and community services for decades.

A room that houses the former tiny bowling alley is full of storage boxes and artificial Christmas trees (used in the museum’s yearly Winter Wonderland exhibit). Some of the original flooring is still there along with a few badly worn bowling pins discovered in the space.

People visiting the museum and the upstairs area were reminiscing on Saturday about what businesses used to be upstairs, especially the little restaurant. Butch Surber with the museum was offering tours and tidbits about the area’s history. He is hoping to get more detailed history from older residents in the community.

Learn more at the museum during regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Call 276-496-3633.