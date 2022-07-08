Got some stuff to sell? Looking for that one-of-a-kind treasure? The annual 3-Day Road Market, set for July 29-31, is the place for you!

The annual 3-Day Road Market follows a 100-mile journey along the historic U.S. 21 from Wytheville to Harmony, North Carolina. The road market, a product from the Take A Break From The Interstate organization, was organized in 2014 with so much success that it quickly became an annual event.

“The 3-Day Road Market provides citizens and businesses along the corridor an opportunity for income and gives the communities along the route opportunity to enjoy the beautiful area. A dedicated group from nine different towns and counties meet monthly to discuss and plan our progress to promote Historic US Hwy 21,” said D.W. Miles, who organized Take A Break From The Interstate in 2012 to promote economic development through tourism along Historic US Hwy 21. He added that this initiative is an arm of the Miles J.O.B. Fund. Inc., a 501c charity.

“This is a great opportunity to bring people to our area and to all the towns along the 100-mile route. People stay here, eat here, shop here and hopefully come back to visit. Every year, we start getting calls months ahead of the event – it is a wonderful way to showcase this beautiful area,” said Frances Emerson, director of museums for the town of Wytheville.

A local business owner agrees. “We have had great success with our business during the road market,” said Chrissy Thompson, owner of Chrissy’s Primitives located in downtown Wytheville. “We are normally closed on Sundays but I open the business on the road market weekend – it is well worth my time and effort!” Her business offers a great selection of home décor, seasonal items, novelty t-shirts and jewelry.

If you would like to set up as a vendor during the event, there is no charge to participate. However, you should check the rules for compliance in your area. Participation is open to churches, civic groups, and private residents. Free road market signs are available at the Heritage Preservation Center located at 115 West Spiller St. and open Monday-Friday from 8-5.

Safety is always part of the event, as traffic has increased to thousands traveling US Hwy. 21 looking for that special treasure.

For more information, visit www.takeabreakfromtheinterstate.com or call (276) 223-3330.

-- Wytheville Museums