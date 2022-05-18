Lady Buffs stomp Cavs for Senior Night

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes tennis team nabbed its 10th win of the season on Monday afternoon, shutting out the Carroll County Cavaliers 9-0.

The win gave the ladies a 10-4 record going into a double header against Radford on May 17 to close out the regular season at home.

Singles scores:

Madi Ramey: 8-2

Sabrina Spangler: 8-1

Emma Schroeder: 8-4

Autumn Vaughan: 8-2

Ava Howard: 8-3

Madi Slusher: 8-3

Doubles:

Ramey/Spangler: 8-3

Emma Currie/Vaughan: 9-1

Karlie Carico/Howard: 8-0

Before the games May 16, the school honored seniors Madi Ramey, Sabrina Spangler, Autumn Vaughan, Ava Howard and Karlie Carico.

The double-header on May 17 included a game that was suspended by thunderstorms in Radford last month.

In boys’ varsity tennis, the Buffaloes are on the road this week with two games remaining in the regular season. The team holds a 8-2 record ahead of the season closer against Carroll County in Floyd on May 18.

In softball, the Lady Buffs face Radford at home May 17 night with their twice-delayed Senior Night and close out the regular season, also at home, against Carroll County with a 4-14 record and two games remaining.

Lady Buffaloes soccer is scheduled to close out their season this week with home games against Carroll County on May 18 night and Radford on May 19.

Tournament pairings should be announced next week.