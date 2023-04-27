Floyd County’s John McEnhill stepped down from the New River Community Action Board of Directors earlier this month after 21 years of service.

McEnhill, the owner of Buffalo Mountain Ziplines since October 2021, said it “feels easier to step away completely” rather than scale down his involvement. He stepped down as Board Chair last summer.

McEnhill announced the change to Floyd Town Council on April 6 during NRCA’s annual budget presentation.

“I have missed feelings about it, but it’s time for a break,” McEnhill said. “We’ve got an ambitious forward thinking strategic plan… strong leadership in Krystal (Thompson)… a good strong Board Chair (Tonia Winn)…”

Thompson, who gave the budget-related presentation, told Council members about a reception that will be hosted for McEnhill before his last NRCA Board meeting on June 15. The reception will be from 5-6 p.m. that evening at the Floyd Office (120 Epperly Mill Rd.).

NRCA is a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of services, from Emergency Assistance to Head Start and other childcare resources.

On April 11, McEnhill said his time on the Board — mostly as either Chair or Vice Chair — gave him a better understanding of poverty in the community and the need for services for bare necessities.

“I’ve learned how critical it is to track data and have performance measurements in place so we can identify barriers and achieve successful outcomes,” McEnhill said.

A number of NRCA milestones were achieved while McEnhill was on the Board, such as the Floyd Backpack Program, reopening the Floyd County Office, NRCA’s 50th Anniversary in 2015 and Share Distribution Days.

“After I became the owner of Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, it became more challenging for me to sustain my usual level of board participation, including the travel time required for attending meetings in Radford and Fairlawn,” McEnhill said.

He said he has been ready to leave for a few years but made a commitment to NRCA’s former CEO Terry Smusz, who retired in 2021. He told Smusz he would stay for “at least a year after a new CEO was hired,” McEnhill said.

“I plan to be more involved within Floyd County NRCA as opposed to on a regional level…,” McEnhill said.

While he’s scaling back on some of his board involvement, McEnhill said, he plans to continue serving on the board for Floyd County Department of Social Services and a few others.

“I also want to start traveling more, especially during the off season for my business,” McEnhill said.

McEnhill stepped down as Executive Director of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at the beginning of 2022, having delayed the transition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He served as first-vice chair in 2022, is currently an ex-officio board member and is the namesake of the John McEnhill Legacy Scholarship awarded to Floyd County High School graduates annually.

Learn more about the scholarship online at www.floydchamber.org/about-us/chamber-scholarship.

Learn more about NRCA’s efforts, programs and events online at www.newrivercommunityaction.org.

Make reservations and learn about Buffalo Mountain Ziplines (3252 Black Ridge Rd.) at www.buffalomountainziplines.com or call (540) 200-5234.