Chilhowie Fire-EMS staffs first all-female shift

Lt. Jenna Ruffin and Firefighter/EMT Hannah Hayes went on shift together April 14. It was Hayes’ first day as a full-time member of the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS. It became the department’s first all-female shift.

“I kind of got a feel for it because I was the first female firefighter as a career in the county,” said Ruffin. “It’s kinda cool that I have someone else now.”

“I had someone to look up to with Jenna,” said Hayes. “I can show others how it feels.”

The young women enjoy working a 24-hour shift at the department.

“It’s pretty nice actually,” said Ruffin about the lengthy shift. “We only work 10 days a month but we work 24 hours a day. I personally like it more than 8 to 5 or a 12-hour shift or anything.”

They work a schedule each month that goes from Wednesday and Saturday to Monday and Friday, and then Sunday and Thursday.

“I think it’s an adjustment, for sure, because if you work night shift then you usually sleep during the day then you’re up at night, and then with this sometimes we work all day,” said Hayes. “Sometimes we sleep all night. Sometimes we do whatever during the day and we’re up all night, so you’re not set to night shift or day shift, you’re just switching back and forth all the time. So it definitely has its pros and cons but you adjust to it.”

Ruffin has been on duty full-time since 2017.

Hayes began as a volunteer July through November 2021, went to part-time in November, then full-time last month.

The department also has two female volunteers, seven part-time members and five full-time members.

On a call-out, Ruffin said that for EMS it would be just the two of them unless they need help. A fire or a wreck call would go out on dispatch and all members with radios would hear it and respond as needed.

“We respond to fires, wrecks, medical calls, clean the station, check out the trucks with equipment, and there’s always some sort of daily training,” Ruffin said of their duties.

“Some days we build shelves,” Hayes added.

Hayes was inspired in this career first in the medical area and later in firefighting.

“As far as the EMT I originally started out wanting it to be a summer job while I went to college and I just fell in love with it and decided to go on and get my paramedic [certification],” she said. “And then the fire portion I really wasn’t that sure about it at first and then once I got into it and I saw it, it got to become like ‘Oh I really want to go in but I can’t’ so that’s what made me want to get my fire training and start on that side of it. It’s an adrenalin rush for sure, and it’s exciting. Something I didn’t want to miss out on.”

Hayes said she started with emergency medical services before graduating high school.

“I’m the first in this career in my family and they all think I’m crazy,” she said. “I’m the first person in the medical field in my family. I had originally planned to go to nursing school but when I got my EMT I decided to go that way.”

Ruffin followed in family members’ footsteps as the second or third generation in firefighting. And her husband Hunter is a part-time firefighter with Chilhowie and full-time with Bristol.

“I started when I was still in high school,” she said. “I was 14 years old when I became a junior member and I fell in love with it, kind of like she (Hayes) did just in a different way. I started as a junior and just kept with it for the next 12 years of my life.”

“This feels like home, where I’m supposed to be,” Ruffin said, “and I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

As future goals, Ruffin plans to take more officer, instructor and technical training while Hayes is finishing up paramedic training and plans to take swift water rescue training in June and some more specialized training.

Ruffin said that training for department members includes Firefighter I and II, which is basic in Virginia. Emergency Medical Technician is basic on the medical side. From there, a person can move up to paramedic and instructor/officer training and more specialized aspects of training.

Ruffin and Hayes have both been through training in the department’s burn building, which is part of a developing complex on the south end of town. A new classroom building is being constructed to provide a permanent place for classroom instruction. The site is not only for Chilhowie firefighters but welcomes members from other departments for training.

Both say their fellow department members feel like family and they have always been treated with respect and equality and they do not expect any special treatment.

“The people I work with are the best,” Ruffin said. “We’re basically just one of the guys. I’ve never been treated any differently because I’m a female.”

“I see them more than my own family,” Hayes said. “I never feel like we’re discriminated against in any way here. All the guys treat us like one of the guys.”

They said members of other departments treat them the same although the public can sometimes be a little shocked.

“Some people in the public can take it a little bit differently,” Ruffin said. “It’s not really bad, there’s still a mentality out there that it’s a very male-dominated field so I think that’s probably a learning curve for the public but for people in the industry I think it’s pretty common.”

“Especially for the public when it’s just us who shows up,” Hayes said. “But the people in the department, they treat us just like one of the guys so we’ve been very fortunate in that respect.”

And they both have high praise for Chief David Haynes.

“I never met someone who cares about his people more than he cares,” Ruffin said.

“It’s a great program,” Hayes added. “We have the best boss. I think he’s very dedicated and puts a lot in this program.”

Both feel women can bring a different perspective to the fire service.

“First of all, we can do the job the same as a man, the job in general,” Ruffin said. “I do think that women can bring a unique perspective to some things in the fire service.”

Like paint colors, they said laughing. They were recently picking new paint colors for the department, not typically the strong suit for a man, they said, but what they were put in charge of. On the other hand, they said building shelves took them about nine hours and they said the men could probably have done it a lot faster.

“There’s things that women are better at and there’s things that men are better at,” Hayes said.

“Organization,” Ruffin added. “We’re the organizers here.”

The best part of the job for both of them is the people they work with.

“It’s like having a second family,” Hayes said. “And we get to go home knowing we did something for the greater good. It’s rewarding. There’s a lot of really great aspects to it.”

“I agree wholeheartedly,” said Ruffin. “The job is fulfilling in itself, but the people are the best. I very much enjoy the people that I work with.”