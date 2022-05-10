Skyline Community Day on Friday

Skyline Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Floyd will host a Community Day this week to celebrate Skilled Nursing Home Week with residents and the public.

Community Outreach Director Moses Barr said his mission is to reunite the Skyline community and the “outside” Floyd community. He said pandemic-related restrictions heavily impacted residents at Skyline, and he wants to let the public “know where we are and where we need to go.”

Friday’s event is set to begin at about 2 p.m. and last until 4 p.m., and anyone is free to stop in. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs to relax in.

There will be a fire truck, horses, tractors, food and more. There will be a proclamation presentation by Floyd County officials to recognize Skilled Nursing Home Week in Floyd.

Skyline is located at 237 Franklin Pike Road in Floyd.