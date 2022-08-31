Final 2022 Small Town Summer event tomorrow

Hear the Music Road Co. and the Isaac Hadden Organ Trio in Warren G. Lineberry Park tomorrow evening (Sept. 1)for the last event of the 2022 Floyd Small Town Summer Event Series.

Both big names at FloydFest 2021 in July, the Music Road Co. is planned to kick off the concert at 6 p.m., and admission is free.

The Music Road Co. is a collective of musicians with ties across the globe that has performed at a number of local events including Floyd Yoga Jam, Steppin’ Out in Blacksburg and Front Porch Fest in Stuart.

The Isaac Hadden Organ Trio is led by Isaac Hadden, who was voted Best Artist/Band in the Blue Ridge in 2022. The band is currently based in Asheville, NC, and Hadden played the VIP pub at FloydFest 2022.

Small Town Summer events include face painting, inflatables and games for kids, as well as information booths from local nonprofits.

Find last-minute updates and to learn more about this week’s event, visit www.facebook.book/FloydSmallTownSummer.