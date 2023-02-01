Local man joins VSP ranks

The 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers graduated from the Training Academy last week, including Caleb Alexander Hubbard of Meadows of Dan.

A total of 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises on Jan. 27 in North Chesterfield County. Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to the graduates.

Graduates of the class hailed from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York and the countries of the Dominican Republic and Egypt.

Upon graduation, new troopers report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

Hubbard is assigned to the Greensville area.