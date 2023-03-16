A Wytheville residence being renovated sustained fire, smoke and water damage in a Tuesday evening blaze.

No one, though, was at the house when the fire started, and no one was injured.

Wytheville assistant fire chief Everett Lineberry said crews were dispatched to the 645 South Fourth St. residence at 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the southwest corner of the residence, he said.

Lineberry said they quickly went inside the residence and got the fire under control. Assisted by firefighters from Max Meadows and Rural Retreat, Wytheville firefighters stayed at the residence for two and a half hours. The Wytheville Police Department and Wythe County emergency management were also dispatched.

Lineberry said the house, which county records show was built in 1880, was being remodeled, but he didn’t know how the fire started.

A neighbor reported the blaze.