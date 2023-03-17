The first few months of 2023 have been busy for the student-centered ministry.

During the past several months, Floyd County YoungLife members and leaders have volunteered their time to assist Angels in the Attic, and met for several special events.

Members had the chance to hear about Jesus alongside old and new friends during a Fall Weekend event, and the Flapjacks and Flannels Club allowed students to invite their friends to have fun and hear the Gospel.

Area Director Chase Ferrell, who took the role in September 2022, said in the group’s February newsletter that consistent meetings are a top priority in 2023, with Hebrews 10 as the semester’s foundation.

“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”

— Hebrews 10, NIV

“Most high schoolers are more lonely than ever before, and they so desperately need someone in their life to care for them, invite them and encourage them. That is our mission,” Ferrell said.

Campaigners events are held on Mondays at 7:07 p.m. at the Floyd Baptist Church Annex (510 E. Main St.). “Camps” is a small group setting for high schoolers to discuss obstacles they face.

Learn more about Campaigners and other YoungLife meetings at www.facebook.com/floydcountyYL.

Registration is open for YoungLife summer camp at Rockbridge Alum Spring in Rockbridge County. Camp is set for June 19-24, and cost is $400.

To register, donate or learn more about the nonprofit, visit www.floyd.younglife.org. Donations via check can be mailed to P.O. Box 662 Floyd, VA, 24091.