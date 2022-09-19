Dungeons & Dragons brings players to library (copy)

On Tuesday afternoons, the Wythe County Library takes on life of its own, complete with heroes, villains, magic spells, superpowers, fiery dragons and battlefields. It’s Dungeons and Dragons day, when about 35 people meet to play the fantasy role-playing game.

Players take on the identity of characters like wizards, warlocks, druids, fighters and clerics and react to scenarios set up by their dungeon master.

It’s a game that dates back nearly a half-century and one that has seen its fair share of controversy, often because sorcery and magic play a part in the game. Players advance to higher levels by rolling the dice and defeating monsters, gaining power and skills, some magical, along the way.

Many of the players said they like the game’s creativity and the abundance of choices they have in the game, like using magic spells and skills like teleportation introduced into the game by the dungeon master.

On a recent Tuesday, there were four games being played in the library. Participants play with the same players and dungeon master every week and the game continues week-to-week.

“It takes you back to when you were a kid with princes, princesses and slaying dragons; things you can’t do in real life. said player Jared Mullins. “It makes you feel like a little kid again, but with other people.”

Players said the game is like a painting. The dungeon master brings out the canvas and throws out parts, and together players create a masterpiece.

“And it’s beautiful because we created it,” Mullins said.

“It’s storytelling. I provide the plot and setting and they provide the characters,” said William Bishop, the library employee who brought D&D to the library. Bishop has played D&D for more than 30 years.

Players said there are a lot of misconceptions about D&D.

“One is that we play in a basement. I’m sorry, this is a library,” said one player.

“Some think it’s satanic. I’m a Christian, by the way,” said one player. “I’ve been playing D&D for 40 years and haven’t summoned a demon yet.”

Other misconceptions: that only men play the game, that the game is complicated, that people commit suicide when their player dies in the game.

“You know what it is? It’s a bunch of goobers gathered around and rolling a piece of plastic,” one player said.

Players range in age from 8 to 73. Glenna Taylor is the oldest player.

“After two or three weeks, I really got into it,” she said. “I didn’t think I would like it, but I love it. It’s exciting. I like the role playing. I’m a human fighter; I can take you down.”

A favorite setting for D&D games is the Renaissance period, but not always. Mullins’ dungeon master, Nolan McGlynn, created a game set in an abandoned subway terminal in Dallas, Texas, 135 years in the future.

And although the game runs from week-to-week, it doesn’t mean that the dungeon masters can’t make things interesting. Dungeon Master Jay Marden recently started a new game: all of his players woke up with only a stick and a bad case of amnesia.

“They are trying to figure out who they are and why they are,” said Marden, a D&D player for 40 years. The players learn about their characters by asking Marden and the other players questions.

For example, to find out how strong they are, they try to pick up an object – Marden, who knows the character of each player, lets them know if they are successful or not.

“They tell me what they want to do, and I figure out what their actions cause,” he said. “Normally, you make up your character yourself, and you know all about them. But in this case, they know nothing and they are trying to figure it out.”

Bishop said the D&D games are more popular than library officials expected.

“It’s amazing; there are more people here every time we open the doors to play,” he said. “We expected a big turnout, but not as big as it was.”

The library, 300 E. Monroe St., hosts the D&D games every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact William Bishop at 276-228-4951.

