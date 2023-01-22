2023 Seed Swap to feature keynote speakers

Forgotten Farms and community partners will host the annual Floyd County Seed Swap Potluck at the Floyd EcoVillage during the first weekend of February.

Everyone is invited to give and get free seeds/plants and hear from local plant experts from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 88 EcoVillage Trail in Floyd. Bringing a dish for the potluck meal is optional.

All seed varieties are welcome, from heirloom vegetables to flowers, herbs, ornamentals, bulbs and more.

Guest speakers for the 2023 Seed Swap will include Ian Canton (Wood Thrush Native Nursery), local Granny Witch Laurie Quesinberry (Bear Alchemy), Tom Brody (Virginia Association for Biological Farming), Ed Skopol (I-TAL Acres), and Cory Hamza (Rivenwood Gardens).

Emily Waddell of the Appalachian Seed Story Project will host an information table about the documentary, which features a collection of Appalachian seeds, their growers and their stories.

To share a seed story, email appalachianseedstoryproject@gmail.com.

Randye Schwartz is again organizing a group Fedco Seed order for the 2023 swap. Event organizers said ordering with the group gives you a discount on your seeds from an ethical seed company.

One of Fedco Seeds’ practices is paying royalties and contributions to Native and Black groups. Their news-print catalogs feature art and entertaining descriptions.

Email Schwartz at redandandye@swva.net for instructions and to be included in her mailing list about this yearly ordering group.

Participating attendees are asked to bring viable seeds and include information about contributions, such as the source, year saved, variety name and other favorite characteristics. Some envelopes for seeds will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own.

Check the seed viability chart against the age of your seeds online before the swap at www.facebook.com/groups/floydcountyseedexchange/permalink/790297391318808.

Seeds remaining at the end of the event will be donated to Plenty! Farm and Food Store “to help further their mission of nourishing the community and feeding hungry neighbors by growing and sharing food,” organizers said.

The Seed Swap is made possible by Forgotten Farms and through the generosity of Floyd EcoVillage, Rivenwood Gardens, Seed Savers Exchange, Herman’s Garden Seeds, High Mowing organic Seed, Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, Community Seed Network, Hudson Valley Seed Company, BBB Seeds, Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, and local seed savers.

Forgotten Farms is a nonprofit, agroecological farm providing regeneratively-produced, organic, heirloom fruits and vegetables as well as pastured meat and eggs from heritage livestock breeds to individuals and families in need to combat food insecurity in our community and raise awareness to shrinking biodiversity. Its Seed Library is located at the EcoVillage.

Learn more and find additional details about the nonprofit at www.facebook.com/TheForgottenFarms.

Anyone interested in helping with future Seed Swaps should email forgottenfarmsseedlibrary@gmail.com. Those interested in sponsoring the event next year should email Katie.forgottenfarms@gmail.com.