Testerman promoted to Marion PD lieutenant of operations

Longtime Marion Police Sgt. Kevin Testerman started out the New Year by taking over as Marion PD’s lieutenant of operations on Monday.

Testerman was selected last month to fill the position left vacant by Lt. Andrew Moss who took the helm of the Chilhowie PD as its chief in 2021.

“I’m truly honored to be chosen in this process,” Testerman said.

As lieutenant of operations, Testerman will oversee all operational tasks, including patrol and investigative strategy, as well as officer accountability for situations like pursuits and use of force, among other duties.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said the process was a lengthy one that required applicants to submit a professional assessment record, undergo a practical scenario exercise, write an essay on a contemporary policing topic, and undergo panel interviews.

Clair said several candidates applied for the position.

“It was a difficult decision,” the chief said, noting that he considered a number of the applicants “high quality candidates.” “But, ultimately, Sgt. Testerman found himself in the best position to be promoted to lieutenant.”

Testerman began his career in law enforcement in 1999 as a part-time employee at the Smyth County Jail after spending time in retail and manufacturing. In 2001, he took the next step, going through the academy and becoming an officer with the Marion PD.

He spent most of the next two decades with the Marion PD, save for a two-year stint with Chilhowie Police, where he served as a lieutenant. During his time there, Testerman was the recipient of the town’s Purple Heart and a Valor Award from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in 2007.

Testerman spent four months in recovery following the injury. He contemplated a career change but with the support of his wife, Tina, he put the badge back on and returned to the work he loves.

“She was like, ‘Kevin, you’re the happiest I’ve ever seen you doing this job,’” Testerman recalled.

“It’s been a very rewarding career,” he said. “I really enjoy helping people and working with them.”

Saying that Testerman was the frontrunner throughout the process, Clair believes the vision and energy he demonstrated will prove valuable to the department.

“He’s got good experience, he’s got good instincts and what I really liked was his vision,” Clair said, adding that Testerman was also able to articulate that vision. “Which lets me know he’ll bring it into being. I’m not going to have to tell him what to do; he’ll know exactly what needs to be done.”

During the practical exercise, which was a theoretical scenario of a traffic stop gone bad, Clair said Testerman demonstrated balance in analyzing officer intent and ensuring policy compliance.

While there wasn’t a lot of rule-breaking in the exercise, Clair said, “Looking at the big picture, it’s not the kind of interaction we want. And, that’s what we wanted the candidate to recognize.”

“What we saw with Kevin in his exercise specifically is he understood how those things should be weighted and he understands what we’re trying to do at the Marion Police Department.”

When the process first began, qualified immunity was a hot topic. At the time, police expected to see changes at the state level. Part of the promotion process was to write an essay on the controversial subject, Clair said.

In Testerman’s essay, Clair said he showed a great grasp of the topic, including both the progressive and conservative criticisms. He also closed it out by noting the kinds of changes that might be seen and how those changes could be rolled out.

“Again, very clear planning, very clear understanding,” Clair said.

In the final stage of the promotion process, candidates also sat for a panel interview conducted by Clair, Lt. Rusty Hamm, Det. Brian Sexton, and two town council members, who were also joined by Moss and an Abingdon Police sergeant.

“We’re trying to get an objective view of the candidates,” Clair noted.

Moss, who worked with Testerman for several years before he made the move to Chilhowie, said, “He definitely has the experience and know-how and I think they made a good choice with their promotion of him.”

Testerman hopes to use his leadership role to continue to help foster positive community relationships.

“I want to bring a sense of community and be involved with the community and be out in the community and have the community comfortable when they do see and talk to us,” he said.

Testerman said he’s grateful to have been chosen to help lead the Marion PD into the future.

“I feel that we have the right people in place to have a very promising future in Marion, not only for the police department, but for the citizens,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have a chief with a vision for the future and it’s also created a vision for the officers to look to the future, too.”