Speyside plant expects $40M in sales this year

Josh Chandler remembers that for years the long shuttered Merillat plants in Atkins looked like a ghost town. Wednesday morning, he welcomed officials into that now renovated space that this year is expected to generate $40 million in sales.
Those sales will come from about 200,000 bourbon barrels the employees of the Atkins Speyside Bourbon Cooperage are projected to produce.
“To go from ghost town to turning out” those numbers, Chandler, the plant manager, said, “is something we’re proud of.” He also said that the community seems proud. After Speyside announced its plans for the site, he said people would often stop in and thank them for returning life to the prominent structure along U.S. 11.
Chandler, a Bland County resident, has been with Speyside for two years and has seen the building transform from empty with cobwebs in corners to producing 750 barrels a day.
Chandler, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Virginia Tech in forestry, was heading to Hungry Mother State Park for fishing with his dad, also a Bland County resident and ABB employee. They noticed activity at the plant. Chandler had heard about Speyside’s plans. Later, waiting for his father to run an errand, he pulled up the company’s website and found the opening for plant manager. His was the last resume of 120 submitted.
Chandler remembers interviewing in the then-empty plant building looking at blueprints for the future operation.
Being there from the beginning has been good, Chandler said, noting he helped build the team and its culture.
Charlie Atkins, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors’ chair and representative of the Atkins District, was among the officials on Wednesday’s tour and told Chandler he could remember when the land where the Speyside plant is now was a cabbage field and then later a corn field.
Chandler noted that the current operation continues the commitment to local agriculture and forestry. All its white oak, the wood that must be used for bourbon barrels, is sourced from the Appalachian region. The steel for the rings is also domestically sourced, Chandler said.
As well, a few vestiges from the Merillat cabinet-making operation remain, most importantly, some of its former employees. When they were hired, Chandler said they were told, “You’re making a cabinet that can hold water.”
The process for getting the plant up and running hasn’t been without challenges.
Chandler noted that the operation made its first barrel on Dec. 28, 2019, with Jan. 2, 2020, set as its first official day of production.
The Atkins plant was producing up to 550 barrels a day “when COVID caught up with us,” Chandler said.
The decision was made to lay off all but eight employees and consolidate the company’s work in Ohio for the pandemic. Chandler did note that Speyside was concerned about their staffers’ health insurance and paid their premiums throughout the layoff. When the call to return to work was made, he said, 95% of their employees returned. The plant employs about 85 people today.
A current challenge, Chandler said, is the supply of raw materials. White oak logs, he said, are hard to come by, especially since exports to China have picked up. White oak is also used to make furniture. He noted that the Glade Spring stave mill is currently only running two of its four lines because of the log supply issue.
Chandler, who previously worked at a sawmill, said much of the problem is not having loggers in the woods. The average age of existing loggers, he said, is in the 50s. It’s hard work with long, hot days, he noted. “You just don’t see people going into it.”
However, Chandler observed, it’s a problem because barrels, furniture, lumber and even toilet paper require loggers.
Steel inventory is also low while prices remain high, the plant manager said. He noted that an order was coming in Friday to the Atkins plant after having been on the books for three months.
Eighty percent of a barrel’s cost, he observed, is wood.
To ensure as little waste as possible, Chandler said that dust collection equipment has been installed, including a new silo to capture it. Dust that Speyside doesn’t use is then sold to American Wood Fibers, an operation near Chilhowie.
The Atkins plant also creates its own steam with a wood-fired boiler.
As officials toured the operation, Chandler explained the process of the individual wooden staves coming in from mills and being formed into 53-gallon barrels to charring the interior to a final inspection, which carries its inspector’s individual stamp. A stave is a narrow piece of wood with a slightly beveled edge that is used to form the sides of a barrel. Each barrel is made up of 33 staves.
When looking at barrels, Chandler encouraged folks to check out the rivets on the steel band. Those with “SA” were made at Speyside Atkins.
While everyone is carefully monitoring the economic recovery from the pandemic, Chandler said plans for future expansion in Atkins exist. There’s space and the market, he noted with a hopeful eye on the future.