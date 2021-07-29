Speyside plant expects $40M in sales this year

The decision was made to lay off all but eight employees and consolidate the company’s work in Ohio for the pandemic. Chandler did note that Speyside was concerned about their staffers’ health insurance and paid their premiums throughout the layoff. When the call to return to work was made, he said, 95% of their employees returned. The plant employs about 85 people today.

A current challenge, Chandler said, is the supply of raw materials. White oak logs, he said, are hard to come by, especially since exports to China have picked up. White oak is also used to make furniture. He noted that the Glade Spring stave mill is currently only running two of its four lines because of the log supply issue.

Chandler, who previously worked at a sawmill, said much of the problem is not having loggers in the woods. The average age of existing loggers, he said, is in the 50s. It’s hard work with long, hot days, he noted. “You just don’t see people going into it.”

However, Chandler observed, it’s a problem because barrels, furniture, lumber and even toilet paper require loggers.

Steel inventory is also low while prices remain high, the plant manager said. He noted that an order was coming in Friday to the Atkins plant after having been on the books for three months.