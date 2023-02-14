February Meet and Greet

The Floyd County Humane Society is having a shelter cat meet and greet from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The shelter is located at 2136 Franklin Pike, Floyd.

Call to reserve a special time to meet the cats at (540) 745-7207.

Complete an online adoption application and get pre approved to be able to take home a new best friend that day.

Visit https://us14b.sheltermanager.com/service?account=ss1948&method=online_form_html&formid=42 for the Feline Adoption Application.