Meet Florian, Beast, Kristoff and Flynn, Floyd County Humane Society foster puppies.
These 12-week-old Doberman-mix brothers are well-mannered pups with much love and cuddles to give. They’re very smart and playful — they would make great hiking buddies and loyal companions.
They are all current on vaccinations and age-appropriate vetting, ready for their forever homes.
Anyone interested in meeting or adopting on these puppies should complete and submit a FCHS Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html. With questions, or for additional information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer, if prompted.