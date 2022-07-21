Peace, love and Cannabus for all

For eight years, he has traveled the country in his beat-up motorhome, dubbed the Cannabus, lobbying for the legalization of marijuana.

On Thursday, he was parked in Wytheville at the intersection of Tazewell and Monroe streets, asking passersby to sign his petition and perhaps purchase one of his homemade T-shirts adorned with marijuana leaves in red, gold and green.

Meet 420 Jim, champion of pot lovers everywhere.

“A judge in Tennessee made it that way in 2019,” he said of his name that pays homage to a group of California teens who smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m. The numbers have become slang for the drug.

He started his journey in March of 2014, after a being arrested in New Mexico on two charges of selling marijuana.

“I asked the jury to prove what narcotic is in marijuana,” he said. “The judge found me incompetent to stand trial.”

After that, he had a vision that someone needed to be a voice for marijuana enthusiasts.

“I thought someone needed to do something, and I had a motor home,” he said.

So the former tow truck driver left his job at a local flea market, sold everything he had and hit the road. These days, he travels with his two dogs, Jack and Leeloo.

He considers himself the voice of veterans who need the drug for their pain and anxiety. Although not a veteran himself, he wants marijuana to be legalized federally and all prisoners, state and federal, serving sentences on cannabis charges to be released.

As evidence that man is supposed to use and partake of the ganga, 420 Jim references Genesis 1:29, which is conveniently written on the Cannabus. It says, “And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon all the face of the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for food.”

420 Jim said he decided to stop in Wytheville because he like the sound of the name.

“It sounded like a friendly place,” he said, adding that he always calls Town Hall to let officials know when he plans to park in their town. He called the Wytheville Municipal Building on Wednesday, he said, adding that he plans to depart Wytheville around 6 p.m. Thursday.

He said he has been pulled over and searched by authorities in years past, but not so much lately. In West Virginia once he was stopped by an Officer Roach and Sgt. Hash.

“You can’t make that up; it’s too perfect,” he said, adding that he does not sell marijuana.

“People get pissed when they find out I don’t sell pot,” he said.

420 Jim said he is a peaceful man.

“We can all get along; we can all get a bong,” he said. “Peace, love and cannabis for all.”

