Dirk Davis is an insurance agent at Nationwide and the three-time golf state championship for Floyd County High School.

Davis started playing golf at five years old. He enjoyed going to the course, and playing with his brothers and dad. It wasn’t long until he was winning against everyone in his family.

Having his clubs taken away for a month is one of the worst punishments he remembers from childhood, Davis said. His dad confiscated the clubs after Davis slammed one on the ground “after hitting a bad shot.”

When he got his clubs back he quickly decided that no matter how frustrated he gets on the course, he would never slam a club on the ground again — something he passes on to his athletes to this day.

Coach Davis graduated from high school in Carroll County in 1981, having played golf all four years, and planned on trying out for the Virginia Tech Hokies golf team, but was injured and unable.

He transferred to Clench Valley College, now UVA Wise, where he fell in love with the school and the golf program.

Davis’ job with Nationwide brought him to Floyd County, where he met his wife. After meeting her, he knew he didn’t want to go anywhere else.

Davis and Jennifer have two sons, both of whom grew up playing golf and other sports. They also followed in their father’s footsteps and enrolled at UVA Wise.

Davis started coaching some of the sports his sons played: recreational baseball, basketball and golf. He enjoyed coaching all those sports, but none of them stuck like golf did, he said.

After coaching both of his sons in golf throughout their high school years, Davis said he decided to stick around.

He started out coaching middle school, then junior varsity for a few years, and finally got the opportunity to coach varsity, which he plans to keep doing for a few more years, he said.

Coach Davis takes coaching to another level and will do anything for his players. He has a special bond with each and every athlete he has ever coached.

He teaches his players not only to be great golfers, but to be even better young men and women. He teaches his players to care for one another and respect each other.

One thing that Davis does that makes him stand out from most coaches is he always gives Glory to God. After every golf match Davis says, “In defeat or in victory all glory goes to God, let us pray.”

Davis has never been one to flex or brag about the things he has and has accomplished, including several awards and three consecutive state titles.

When golf is in season, Davis has to find a balance between his work at Nationwide and golf. He said he couldn’t do it without his assistant at work, who covers for him while he’s at matches or practice.

Most evenings after matches, Davis doesn’t get home till 9 o’clock or later.

“My wife is so supportive and understanding during the golf season,” Davis said.

Davis’ father is who inspired him to pursue coaching. He taught him many life lessons and shaped him into the man he is today.

The coach’s favorite career memory is not a state championship win — it’s coaching a boy named John, who had Down Syndrome and worked hard to be able to walk a nine-hole course without getting tired.

Davis said as soon as John could do that, he could compete in an official match. John’s parents were elated and went on walks with him during weekends.

One day, Davis asked John how many holes he walked recently, and John said 13 with a big smile on his face. Davis smiled and played John in the next match.

As John was walking up to the final hole, his teammates and all the fans were crowded around the green to watch John come.

When John made his putt, everyone cheered and John had a huge smile on his face. That moment was bigger than golf — John got his chance.

Davis has always been fair to all of his players. In golf, only six players can play in matches. Davis will pick the top six performers, then try his best to take all team members to the match, so they get the chance to play the course and be with the team.

Even when he can’t play a player in a match, he will formally tell them one on one, before he announces it to the team. He never likes to leave anyone out, and always goes out of his way to try and make sure it doesn’t happen.

Before matches, Davis always gets the team subway. He always lets them choose whatever they want off the menu and will pick it up before he gets the golfers out of school. He also brings snacks and drinks for the golfers to have during the matches.

Davis always jumps back and forth between golfers in a match and asks them how they are doing, then asks if they need a drink or snack. Even though this seems like small things, it really shows how much he cares for his golfers and does for them.

Dirk Davis has been a good Floyd High School Golf coach. He goes out of his way to help his players on the course and off. He is always willing to help his players with anything they need, even with keeping their grades up.

He believes academics come before any sport and the players need to stay caught up on their work in the classroom. Davis has done, and will continue to do so much for the Town of Floyd.