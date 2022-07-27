SWVMHI resident found incompetent in attempted rape case

A Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute resident accused of the attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery of another facility resident has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to a court order filed July 13.

Ahmed Mohammed Deria underwent the competency evaluation conducted by Central State Hospital staff earlier this year. According to the order, the Smyth County General District Court found that the 51-year-old is “unrestorably incompetent to stand trial and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.”

Deria was charged in late January following an investigation by the Virginia State Police. In a criminal complaint filed in the matter, a special agent wrote that security footage showed Deria trying to have sex with a heavily sedated woman inside an “Open Quiet Room” at the facility.

According to the order, Deria has been remanded to Central State, which was ordered to seek an involuntary commitment order for him. Additionally, he is to be screened for commitment as a sexually violent predator.

The court has retained criminal jurisdiction in the matter, and has requested that Deria not be housed at SWVMHI. He is also prohibited from having any contact with or from coming within 1,000 feet of woman he is accused of assaulting.

Deria has spent time in state psychiatric facilities since at least 2002 when he was charged in the stabbing death of his brother in Fairfax County. A murder charge in that case was later dropped. A Fairfax County court clerk was unable to view court records in January to determine why that charge was dropped.

A 2004 news report did shed light on Deria’s mental state at the time of those proceedings, reporting that a clinical psychologist had found Deria’s psychiatric and medical history appeared consistent with schizophrenia. Competency hearings were ordered in that case, as well, and Deria was ordered to undergo treatment to restore him to competency. At one point, he was deemed competent to stand trial, but was later returned to Central State for further treatment.

Deria has been scheduled for a disposition hearing for the Smyth County charges in January 2027, at which time they will be dismissed in accordance with current state law.