Floyd-based nonprofits receive $21,000

This fall, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley awarded a total of $208,366.99 through its Responsive Grants program to 71 nonprofits serving the New River Valley.

This total represents the most the CFNRV has ever given out during its competitive grants process, the foundation said in a Nov. 17 release. Since 2002, the organization has awarded nearly $7 million in grants.

These grants are for operating support, which allows organizations maximum flexibility in how they use the funds. The applications came from organizations that support localities across the New River Valley with missions that focus on a variety of areas: animals, arts and culture, community and civic affairs, education, environment, health and wellness, poverty, and support, parenting, and care.

Grant funding is made possible by donors, including individuals, families, and endowed funds with the foundation that match their charitable interests; the funds are invested with the goal of awarding grants for generations to come.

This year, 54 different funds contributed to the more than $208,000 distributed, with several making grants to multiple organizations.

Seven Floyd County-based nonprofits were awarded the following amounts:

Floyd Center for the Arts — $1,000 from the Endowment for Floyd County

Floyd County Humane Society — $4,000 total from the Beverly A. and Homer T. Hurst Family Fund

InStill Mindfulness SWVA — $2,000 total from the Blue Roads Educational Fund and the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund

Plenty! — $4,000 total from the Endowment for Floyd County and the Litschert Family Fund

Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary — $2,000 total from the Susan Garrison Memorial Fund and the Litschert Family Fund

Springhouse Community School — $4,000 total from the Mary E. Sanders Family Fund and the Sarah Lee Alderson Memorial Fund

The June Bug Center — $4,000 total from the JJ Fund, Kathy and Bill Sanders Family Fund, and The Children’s Shelter Home Endowment Fund

At a lunch reception on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the CFNRV recognized each of the 71 grantees at the Wytheville Department of Museums. Sixty-five guests attended the event, sponsored by Atlantic Union, First Bank and Trust Company, HHHunt, and National Bank of Blacksburg.

The Responsive Grant application will open again in summer 2023. A full list of this year’s grantees can be found online at www.cfnrv.org/grants.