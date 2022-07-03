Floyd nonprofits top earners for Giving Day 2022

The New River Valley’s ninth Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day recently raised $508,531 for 95 nonprofits serving the region.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley annually hosts Giving Day to raise money and awareness for a variety of nonprofits serving the NRV.

Nearly 2,000 unique donors made 2,306 donations during the early giving period from June 1-22 and during the event, June 22.

Floyd’s Springhouse Community School raised the most in the region during the early giving period with more than $40,000, and it also raised the most among like-sized large nonprofits with nearly $75,000.

Springhouse came in second for the most unique donors in 2022 with a total of 211.

The Floyd Center for the Arts came in fifth for early giving with $6,125 and raised the most among medium sized nonprofits with more than $35,000.

The June Bug Center, Floyd County Humane Society, Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, Blue Mountain School, Plenty! and other Floyd nonprofits participated in power hour events and benefited from incentive grants.

Eighteen grants (totaling $16,500) were sponsored by area businesses for Giving Day 2022.

This year’s sponsors were National Bank of Blacksburg, Carter Bank & Trust, Hethwood Apartments by HHHunt, First Bank & Trust Company, Olio Financial Planning, Atlantic Union Bank, The Maroon Door, Member One Federal Credit Union, Brown Edwards, Brown Insurance, and Hurt & Proffitt.

Since Giving Day began in 2014, participating nonprofits have raised more than $2.6 million for their missions.

“Our team watched with excitement as donations came in during the early giving period and on the Giving Day,” said Lindsey Gleason, assistant director for CFNRV. “This event speaks to the power of many people joining together to support one another, and the Community Foundation is proud to provide the GiveLocalNRV platform for our region.”

Community members can learn more about the event and continue to make donations to their favorite nonprofit organizations through the platform year-round at givelocalnrv.org.

Nonprofit registration for the 10th GiveLocalNRV Giving Day will open this fall.

Businesses interested in learning more about event sponsorships can contact Lindsey Gleason at lindseygleason@cfnrv.org or (540) 381-8999.