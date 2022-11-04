 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angel Trees are up for Christmas for Children

CFC volunteers

CFC volunteers organize presents to go to households during the 2021 season.

 Photo submitted

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, local stores and churches, and other locations now house Christmas for Children Angel Trees for the 2022 season.

Angel Trees are the public’s opportunity to help ensure that local children are not passed over at Christmas.

When you see an Angel Tree, CFC encourages you to:

  • Look through the Angels and select one or more for whom you would like to buy clothing and/or gifts. Each Angel includes clothing and shoe sizes, as well as a Wish List for a child.
  • Buy what you can afford to give. While we appreciate anything you give, we understand that you may not be able or choose to purchase everything listed on the Angel.
  • Place all gifts for one Angel only in a large bag. Attach the Angel at the top of the bag so we can ensure each child receives the gifts you selected for them. Secure the bag so nothing can be lost or misplaced.
  • All clothing and gifts must be new and unwrapped.

Deliver your gifts to Christmas for Children. Our Volunteers will accept your gifts at the Floyd Moose Lodge (444 Floyd Highway S.) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Learn more about Christmas for Children and volunteers’ efforts at www.christmasforchildrenfloyd.com.

