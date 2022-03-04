Classical concert set for Saturday

Members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra wind ensemble will perform at Floyd Center for the Arts this weekend in a concert conducted by David Stewart Wiley, featuring compositions by Mozart, Milhaud, Piazzola, Poulenc and Gershwin.

The “Serenade to Music” will feature Wiley on piano as well as conducting, William Parrish Jr. on the oboe, Carmen Eby with clarinet, Abigail Pack on the horn, and Scott Cassada playing the bassoon, beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

Presented in partnership with the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival, FCA stated it “is honored to host this musical event for the community and to bring talented musicians and artists together.”

Tickets are available for sale over the phone, in-person or on FCA’s website for $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $15 for students.

For more information about this concert or any of FCA’s programs, call (540) 745-2784 or click to www.floydartcenter.org.

FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd. The Center’s regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.