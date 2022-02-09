High school exhibit award winners announced

Six young artists whose work was displayed in the Hayloft Gallery of the Floyd Center for the Arts from Dec. 18, 2021, to Feb. 5 received awards for their entries in the annual High School Art Show.

FCA stated in a release, “… Our community was enthralled with the amount of talent and range of mediums, themes and expressions showcased” in the annual exhibit.

In the 2-D art category, Zora Dulaney came in first with “Portrait,” Stephanie Thompson came in second with “The Daily Commute,” and Lillian Zantow came in third place with “Color Wheel Drawing — Seal.”

First in 3-D art was “Mushroom House” by Samaya Tanner, followed by “Slab Tile: Dasies” by Clare Ellis, and “Here Comes the Sun” by Lily Willard in third.

Projects ranged from creative representations of the color wheel to earthenware, drawing to painting, and fiber art to digital art.

COVID-19 and snow days canceled the planned reception, and FCA asks “everyone to join us in warmly congratulating the winners, as well as the rest of the incredibly talented student body.”

To learn more about FCA and its regular offerings, visit www.floydartcenter.org.