 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school exhibit award winners announced

  • 0
Floyd Center for the Arts

The Floyd Center for the Arts offers a number of special and regular programs and events in Floyd.

 Photo by Abby Whitt

Six young artists whose work was displayed in the Hayloft Gallery of the Floyd Center for the Arts from Dec. 18, 2021, to Feb. 5 received awards for their entries in the annual High School Art Show.

FCA stated in a release, “… Our community was enthralled with the amount of talent and range of mediums, themes and expressions showcased” in the annual exhibit.

In the 2-D art category, Zora Dulaney came in first with “Portrait,” Stephanie Thompson came in second with “The Daily Commute,” and Lillian Zantow came in third place with “Color Wheel Drawing — Seal.”

First in 3-D art was “Mushroom House” by Samaya Tanner, followed by “Slab Tile: Dasies” by Clare Ellis, and “Here Comes the Sun” by Lily Willard in third.

Projects ranged from creative representations of the color wheel to earthenware, drawing to painting, and fiber art to digital art.

COVID-19 and snow days canceled the planned reception, and FCA asks “everyone to join us in warmly congratulating the winners, as well as the rest of the incredibly talented student body.”

People are also reading…

To learn more about FCA and its regular offerings, visit www.floydartcenter.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Floyd mourns Hollandsworth loss

Floyd mourns Hollandsworth loss

Floyd County Lifesaving and First Aid Squad member 460, Roger Hollandsworth, died Jan. 27 at 64 years old, leaving behind a legacy of love, la…

Work toward Appalachian Center for Hope progresses

Work toward Appalachian Center for Hope progresses

The number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021. In 2020, overdose deaths claimed the lives of 93,000 people across the country. After he cited those statistics, John Graham reflected, “That ought to wake us up.”

Graham was updating the Smyth County Board of Supervisors on the progress of the Appalachian Center for Hope, a proposed residential drug treatment center to serve the region.

Phillips celebrates 103rd birthday

Phillips celebrates 103rd birthday

More than 1,500 birthday cards from nearly every U.S. state have found their way to Willis to help Orland Phillips celebrate his 103rd birthda…