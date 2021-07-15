It's festival time: artisans, food vendors and entertainers ready to return to Hungry Mother

Blue Ridge Country, Southern Living, and Virginia Living magazines have all celebrated the Hungry Mother Festival that’s going to take place here in Smyth County this weekend.

Running Friday through Sunday, July 16, 17 and 18, more than 100 vendors are ready to share their works with visitors.

Kathy Baumgarner, president of the Art League of Marion, the festival’s organizer, said the selection will be quite good and include many returning vendors as well as some new ones. The artisans will be selling jewelry, woodworking, fiber arts, fine art and other artistry. Eight food vendors will also be part of the festival, including a new one who offers fruit smoothies.

The festival will take place in basically the same areas as in the past – from shelter 1 to shelter 2 and behind the restaurant and around the gazebo. With the pandemic in mind, Baumgarner did say that vendors will be spaced out a bit more.

Entertainers will perform at various times Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday lineup features Morrison & Perkins, a cover band that performs songs ranging from country to ‘80s rock, and Logan Stanley and the Cumberland Mountain Boys, who are working “to bring back classic songs from the Golden Age of Bluegrass.”