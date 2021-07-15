It's festival time: artisans, food vendors and entertainers ready to return to Hungry Mother

Blue Ridge Country, Southern Living, and Virginia Living magazines have all celebrated the Hungry Mother Festival that’s going to take place here in Smyth County this weekend.
Running Friday through Sunday, July 16, 17 and 18, more than 100 vendors are ready to share their works with visitors.
Kathy Baumgarner, president of the Art League of Marion, the festival’s organizer, said the selection will be quite good and include many returning vendors as well as some new ones. The artisans will be selling jewelry, woodworking, fiber arts, fine art and other artistry. Eight food vendors will also be part of the festival, including a new one who offers fruit smoothies.
The festival will take place in basically the same areas as in the past – from shelter 1 to shelter 2 and behind the restaurant and around the gazebo. With the pandemic in mind, Baumgarner did say that vendors will be spaced out a bit more.
Entertainers will perform at various times Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday lineup features Morrison & Perkins, a cover band that performs songs ranging from country to ‘80s rock, and Logan Stanley and the Cumberland Mountain Boys, who are working “to bring back classic songs from the Golden Age of Bluegrass.”
On Sunday, Simplicity Cloggers, of Chilhowie, and Forsaken Heroes, a Christian contemporary band, will take the stage.
Face painting will be available for youngsters.
A shuttle will run from the Marion farmers market area to the festival. However, Baumgarner noted, that riders will have to wear masks.
After being shut down last summer because of COVID-19, Baumgarner said, “I hope the community comes out and supports the festival.” Earlier this summer, she described not being able to have the festival due to the pandemic in 2020 as horrible. “It was kind of like you lost your best friend,” she reflected.
Admission to the three-day festival, held rain or shine, is free, but parking is $10 per day or $15 for a weekend pass.
Festival proceeds fund a variety of arts-related activities, including art scholarships and a county-wide art show for high school students.
Learn more about the festival at http://www.hungrymotherfestival.com/. Find out more about Marion celebrations here.
See below for a list of exhibitors:
1. Joe Meachum, Leather, Elk Creek;
2. David King, Hot Sauce, Salsa, etc., Blountville, TN;
3-4. David Hufstetler, Tie Dye Apparel, Lindside, WVa;
5. Tom Perry, Author, Ararat;
6. Tammy Shephard, Farm House Décor, Oxford, AL;
7-8. OPEN (Radio remote on Saturday from noon-2 p.m.);
9-10. Jim & Eric Rice, Jewelry, Boone, NC;
11-12. Meghan & Daniel Parker, Wood, etc., Statesville, NC;
14. Angela Bise & Morgan Stumbo, Face Painting, Rural Retreat & Chilhowie;
15-16. Lisa & Bart Harris, Pottery, Seneca, SC;
17-18. April Hayden, Hairbows, Headbands, etc., Saltville;
19. Janice Orr, Jewelry, Saltville;
20. Michael Blevins, Mesh & Grape Vine Wreaths, Bristol;
21. Barry Robinson, Wood Furniture, Rural Retreat;
22. Kent Harper, Jewelry, Mt. Jackson;
23-24. Alice Watson, Table Linens, Woodbridge;
25. Wendy Vaughn, Jewelry, Riner;
26-27. Cindy Justice & Robin Repass, Primitive Crafts, Ceres;
28. Carolyn Monk & Rhonda Fuller, Pocketbooks, Tazewell;
29. Lemonade;
30. Sandra Horton, Pottery, Hillsville;
31. Judy Miller, Hand Etched Jewelry, Abingdon;
32. Joshua Stone, Dry Rubs & Spices, Lynchburg;
33. David Walton, Handmade Knives, Troutdale;
34-35. Don & Constance Spell, Dog Wear & Plant Rooters, Dunn, NC;
36. Ned Johnson, Fine Art, Marion;
37. Monica & Eugene Zah, Crystal Files, Columbia, SC;
38. Joan Worley, Acorn Jewelry, Chilhowie;
39. Judy Powell & Jerry Williams, Baskets, Wreaths, etc., Pearisburg;
40-41. Ross Woodby & John Simerly, Carved Flowers, Trees, etc., Hampton, TN;
42-43. David Spangler & Glendon Boyd, Wooden Cooking Utensils, Floyd;
44. Sharon Albertson, Jewelry from Bicycle Parts, Hillsville;
45.-46. Marilyn Altizer, Jewelry, Fairlawn;
47. William Menya, Wood & Soap Stone Sculptures, Boone, NC;
48. Deborah Mann, Bath & Body Products/Jewelry, Kingsport, TN;
49. Tammi Hulsy, Decorative Painted Wood, Cookeville, TN;
50. Daniel Scott, Wood Veneer, Marion;
51. Stephanie & Denise Sheppard, Hair Wraps & Jewelry, Damascus;
52. Jordan & Carley Stidham, Candle, Tarts, Ceramics, Fries;
53. Gale Blevins, Metal, Rural Retreat;
54-55. James & Ann Britt, Leather, Higdon, AL;
56. Iris Pruitt, Homemade Sewn Items, Ceres;
57-58. Jerry Sheets, Wooden Pens, Rolling Pens, etc., Troutdale;
59-60. James & Barbara Dupree, Birdhouses, Feeders, Glass Flowers, Moncure, NC;
61. Jerry Simons, Wood Crafts, Chilhowie;
62. Mark & Jeanie Lockhart, Chainsaw Carvings, Wytheville;
63. Stephen Bowden & Sharon Baylen, Misc. Crafts, Pounding Mill;
64. Beth Deming, Upcycled Glass Yard Art, Jonesborough, TN;
65. Wendy Hartung, BBQ Sauce, Galax;
66. Brian Mullins, Western Photography, Dublin;
67-68. John Conner, Scroll Saw Animal Puzzles, Elizabethton, TN;
69-70. Amy Hicks, Jewelry & Wood Burning, Gray, TN;
71. Rachel Hunsicker, Handspun Jewelry, Martinsville;
72-73. Barbara & Bill Phelps, Turned Pens & Painted Items, Culpeper;
74. Colette Daughtrey, Handmade Quilts, Limestone, TN;
75. William Morrison, Cartoon Portraits, Johnson City, TN;
76-77. Francis Martin, Wooden Toys, Cantonment, FL;
78-80. Chris Oaks, Hammocks, Louisa;
81.-82. Page & Joey Hollar, Barrel Furniture & Home Décor, Newton, NC;
83-84. Venita & Mark Skidmore, Wood Crafts, Narrows;
85. Gloria and George Howard, Pottery, Forest;
86-87. The Balkan Baker, Homemade European Pastries, Abingdon;
88-89. Darwin Booker, D&B Concessions, Jonesborough, TN;
90. James & Joy Elliot, Goats Milk Soap, Lip Balm & Bath Bombs, Afton, TN;
91. Damean Mathews, Author, Abingdon;
92-93. SWVMHI, Misc., Crafts, Marion;
94. Linda Hoagland & Joe Tennis, Books & Angel Afghans, North Tazewell;
95. Alice Richardson, Ballad & Legend of HMSP, Edgewater, FL;
96. Fred Draper, Photography, Knoxville, TN;
97-98. Aaron Ragan, Wood Jewelry, Bristol;
99. Anthony Nastasi & Lisa Wilson, Slushy Mixes, Burton, Ohio;
100. Ann Chamberlain, Baskets, Marietta, Ohio;
101. Cherie Creger, Jewelry, Narrows;
102. Amanda Whitlock, Pottery, Limestone, TN;
103-104. Quinn Maiocco, Old Fashion Kettle Korn, Hernando, FL;
105-106. Helen Conley, Candles, Tea Lights, Tarts, Rural Retreat;
107. Michele Lodrini, Dough Bowl Candle, Jonesborough, TN;
108. Margaret Rustausky, Handmade Skin Care Products, Blairsville, GA;
BENCH. J. Mellinger, Balloon Animals, Marion;
Restaurant Porch, Friends of Hungry Mother, Marion.