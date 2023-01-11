Destiny plays for Chance in her first Classic game

Doug Thompson — For The Floyd Press

The annual Chance Harman Classic basketball tournament to remember Floyd County’s Chance Harman brought 15 matches to the high school Jan. 7-8.

The FCHS varsity squads split with a win by the Buffaloes, coached by Chance’s dad Brian, and a close-fought loss by the Lady Buffs.

Before the Lady Buffs took to the Alan Cantrell Court, the first game ball of the tournament’s history was presented to Destiny Harman, Chance’s sister. She went on to lead team scoring in the game and in three-pointers.

Destiny said getting the game ball gave her the feeling that Chance, who died at age four in 2007 from a rare form of brain cancer, was with her for the game. After the presentation, she was joined on the court by her family to a standing ovation from the crowd.

“It meant a lot,” she said.

In the game, the Lady Buffs fell behind early but tied the score at 13 by the end of the first quarter. The Cave Spring Knights went into the locker room at half time with a 23-19 lead.

The Lady Buffaloes matched the Knights point for point in the third quarter but couldn’t close the gap, and Cave Spring added for four more points to win 55-67.

The ladies’ game was a first for the tournament, which had been all-boys’ teams since it began in 2008.

Brian Harman had planned to add the ladies’ game last year but COVID-19 cancelled the event.

“I’m excited for Destiny to be able to play,” Harman said. “It’s really cool to see her play with chance.”

Destiny Harman, a senior, has committed to play basketball for the University of South Carolina Aiken next year.

In the boy’s matchup on Jan. 7, the Buffaloes took the lead at the start against Union and led 18-12 by the end of the first quarter, furthering the lead before the final buzzer that closed out the game 61-50.

As part of the tournament, prizes, including autographed balls, tickets to events, TVs, jerseys and other goodies were auctioned.

Funds raised by the Chance Harman Classic benefit pediatric brain cancer research and scholarships for FCHS students.