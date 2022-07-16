Replenish Festival a hit in Willis for seventh year

Replenish Festival’s day of fun and worship opportunities on the Burnett Farm in Willis had activities and music for all ages and tastes.
Local music groups that performed this year include the Floyd County High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes,
Jonny Diaz opened the main concert the evening of July 9, after featured speaker Ed Slaughter.
Headling band The Afters, which rose to the top of the Christian music charts with hits like “Live on Forever” and “Well Done,” closed out the evening.
Videos of the concerts and additional photos can be found at www.facebook.com/Replenishfest.