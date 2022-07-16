 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Replenish Festival a hit in Willis for seventh year

  • 0

Replenish Festival’s day of fun and worship opportunities on the Burnett Farm in Willis had activities and music for all ages and tastes.

Local music groups that performed this year include the Floyd County High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes,

Jonny Diaz opened the main concert the evening of July 9, after featured speaker Ed Slaughter.

Headling band The Afters, which rose to the top of the Christian music charts with hits like “Live on Forever” and “Well Done,” closed out the evening.

Videos of the concerts and additional photos can be found at www.facebook.com/Replenishfest.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hungry Mother Festival returns with vendors from around the region

Hungry Mother Festival returns with vendors from around the region

The Hungry Mother Festival will return this weekend with vendors from around the region. This year's festival will help Pam Gibson, of Bland County, check an item off her bucket list as she makes her first appearance as a vendor. Wytheville's Mark Lockhart will also make his first appearance with his chainsaw art, and a number of other vendors from around Southwest Virginia will make their return. 