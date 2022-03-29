First Friday Reception this week

A New Leaf Gallery invites the public to its First Friday Reception to meet artist Chris Bradbury, a graduate student at Radford University, and Aven Tanner, an art teacher at Floyd County High School.

Bradbury is a landscape and portrait painter who experiments with bright colors and crisp, detailed lines to achieve a sense of fantasy from realistic subjects. He works with watercolor, acrylic, gouache, oil pastel and colored pencil.

“Much of the time we see the trees and mountains without really seeing them, which provides me a rich territory for exploring shapes and color,” he says.

Aven Tanner holds a Bachelor of Science in Art Education and a Bachelor of Fine Art from Radford University. She has been teaching Art K-12 for 20 years and currently teaches at Floyd County High School.

Tanner works in various mediums, but is most at home working with clay. She remains inspired by the stylized nature designs of the Pueblos people of the Southwest. Like the Pueblos, she works with low fire earthenware clay and hand builds all of her pieces.

A New Leaf Gallery is located inside the Station across from the Floyd Country Store in Floyd. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Guest artist exhibits are unveiled every two months. For more information on events, call (540) 745-7367 and visit https://anewleaf-gallery.com.