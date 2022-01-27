Prison time handed down in three Floyd cases

An Atkins man ran out of chances to avoid prison Tuesday when Floyd County Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor sent him to prison for four years with another one hanging over his head.

David Paul Ramey pled guilty to the conspiracy charge filed by a county grand jury on April 3, 2018. He returned to court a year later to find his probation revoked and was sentenced to one of the five years in jail with the other four suspended.

He violated probation again early this year and was charged with violating his judgment ruling, contempt of court and willful escape from his one-year prison sentence by claiming a need to attend a funeral of a relative and did not return to custody.

Judge Fleenor revoked Ramey’s probation on Sept. 21, 2021, and ordered a pre-sentencing report, which was held Jan. 25.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told the court Jan. 25 said Ramey, in a phone call to his wife, said he would not return to prison, showed “clear contempt” for the court and Virginia’s justice system, and recommended the judge take him off probation and let him spend the remaining time in prison.

“He has shown no intention of following the rules,” Branscom said of Ramey. “He’s not going to follow any of them.”

The judge agreed, for the most part, by sentencing Ramey to a four-year prison term, but left another year suspended.

In a related matter, the judge sent Ramey’s estranged wife, Linda, to a 10-day jail sentence, with eight days suspended, for her role in disobeying the court’s orders.

In another case, going back to Sept. 16, 2016, including three years in the county’s drug court, Sharon Victoria Leatham of Floyd was sent to prison for a year for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and will have four more years waiting if she gets in trouble again after release.

Judge Fleenor told Leatham that she has squandered the hopes and help that drug court provided before she was terminated from the program after failing to show one time too many for a court hearing.

She will remain on probation after release from jail.

In other matters heard on Jan. 25:

After being again found incompetent to stand trial from charges of assaulting a low enforcement officer in November of last year, Eleanor Rachel Thompson of Riner was ordered to return to court on March 8 for a review of her condition.

Alyssa Marie Vita of Moneta was jailed for 10 days after failing to report to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin last fall.

Drug Court, which is closed, followed the public session of court Jan. 25 and a twice-delayed quarterly meeting of the court’s Grand Jury met and returned an undetermined number of indictments, which remain sealed until papers are served to defendants.