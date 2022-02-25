Floyd ACCE funding slashed

Floyd County Supervisors discussed Tuesday evening possible options to continue the Floyd County ACCE Program at New River Community College for the spring 2022 semester, as funding was cut by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps told the Board Feb. 22 the Tobacco Commission decided it will no longer fund tuition for students enrolled in “general studies” programs, leaving a deficit of more than $10,000 from Floyd County tuition for the fall 2021 semester, half of which falls to the county to satisfy.

“We know this is important to you, so we wanted to bring it to you outside of regular budget conversations,” Millsaps said.

Chairman Joe Turman voiced adamant support for the Access to Community College Education Program, which allows eligible students to attend two years of public college for free.

Turman recalled Floyd County was the second in the region, behind Giles, to join the initiative when it was first brought to the Board several years ago.

He said he’d like to see the Board continue funding the program, which has changed lives for several Floyd County students.

“It’s up to us to keep this thing going if at all possible,” Turman said.

Kalind Bechtold of Indian Valley said, “I want to, of course, pay for the fall students, but for the future — maybe put it out to the community to ask and see if they’re willing to help.”

Turman said, at one point there were several private donors to the program and asked Millsaps to inquire with them about future support.

Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch echoed Turman’s sentiments, saying there are graduates who have returned to work at Floyd businesses.

“Some have been first-generation college graduates,” DeVito Kuchenbuch said. “This is a very important program that I think the tobacco commission is being very short-sighted on.”

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox said he didn’t know much about the ACCE program before joining the board, but it’s one of the things he’s “heard a lot about.”

Cox asked about how much a semester of general studies costs, and Director of Economic and Community Development Lydeana Martin “roughly” estimated about $1,500.

Turman and DeVito Kuchenbuch emphasized the importance of students having the opportunity to enter college under general studies before they decide on a more narrow path.

“It’s almost prejudicial — if you’re going into a design class, you’re eligible, if you’re going for engineering, you’re not,” DeVito Kuchenbuch said, adding the Board could start a community endowment to fund the ACCE tuition..

The Board unanimously voted to approve $5,401 from the county’s contingency funds to satisfy the debt of the fall semester Feb. 22, and will continue discussion on the future of the program in coming meetings.

To learn more about the ACCE program at NRCC, visit www.nr.edu/foundation.

The next regular meeting of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors is at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the county Administration Building.