No jail time in unauthorized use case

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse 2022

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 100 E. Main St. in town.

In a case that could have been dismissed two years ago through Virginia’s deferred disposition program, a North Carolina man was convicted of a felony in Floyd earlier this week.

John Darian Manning of Greensboro, N.C., originally pleaded guilty for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 6, 2020, and was granted a deferred disposition for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Failures to comply with the terms of the deferment, including paying restitution to the car owner, brought a show cause order in May 2021, which went unanswered alongside others.

Judge Mike Fleenor convicted Manning of the felony on July 5 in a plea agreement that omitted several of the show cause charges.

Manning received a suspended sentence and must pay off the remaining restitution before he’s eligible to leave probation.

Manning’s hearing topped a short docket while a county grand jury considered indictments for the third quarter that began on July 1.

In other action July 5, Judge Fleenor set a one-day jury trial on Dec. 6 for Michael Terry Duncan on drug possession charges. Other charges involving possession of a gun near a school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, intent to distribute drugs at a school and other infractions will be set for trial on Dec. 6.

Duncan has a total of 20 pending charges involving drugs, guns and failures to appear.

Indictments returned by the grand jury are sealed until warrants are served and/or arrests are made.

