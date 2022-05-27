Mechanicsburg Christian Church to hold Memorial Day program on Sunday

The public is invited to attend the Mechanicsburg Christian Church Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The church has held the service for more than a dozen years.

“Annually, we do a Memorial Day service in the Mechanicsburg Cemetery on the Sunday afternoon prior to Memorial Day,” said church pastor, Tom Mauer. “The purpose is to honor our fallen as part of Memorial Day. It’s part of being a patriotic American. I think there is value in patriotism, and that is the reason we do it.

Violinst Kate Thyng of Princeton will play patriotic music for the ceremony. Mauer will give the keynote address, and American Legion and VFW members from Bland will give a 21-gun salute and play “Taps” at the end of the service.

“It’s a community event; we invite everyone, regardless of their religious affiliation, to be part of this event,” Mauer said. “We certainly appreciate the freedoms we have in this country, and we know that freedom isn’t free; many men and women have lost their lives for our freedom. And that is what Memorial Day is all about, to honor them.

“Only two people have been willing to die for us – that is Jesus Christ and the American soldier – and a service like this combines it very nicely,” Mauer said.

